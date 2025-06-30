AMAMA and LogicFlo AI Raise Early-Stage Funding for Growth

The below brands have announced their latest investment rounds.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jewellery Brand AMAMA Raises USD 1 Mn from Mistry Ventures

New Delhi-based designer jewellery brand AMAMA has raised USD 1 million in funding from Mistry Ventures LLP, marking its second investment round. The company was earlier backed by She Capital Trust, which invested USD 0.3 million.

Founded in 2018 by Nikita Gupta, AMAMA is known for its bold, handcrafted, statement jewellery that blends traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern aesthetics. Its product range includes hand-embroidered jewellery, 22kt gold-plated brass pieces, and soon-to-be-launched accessories and limited-edition home décor.

The newly raised funds will be used to scale operations across India, particularly in Delhi and Mumbai, strengthen supply chains and tech infrastructure, and grow its product and design teams.

The brand is also investing in both offline and online growth, with plans to launch four new retail stores—two in Delhi NCR, one in Mumbai, and one in Ahmedabad.

Founder Nikita Gupta said, "This isn't just a win for AMAMA, it's a win for bold, rooted design from India. With this backing, we're ready to scale new heights, explore new geographies, and continue crafting pieces that speak louder than trends."

AMAMA is also eyeing travel retail and international markets through global exhibitions, curated shows, and partnerships with overseas multi-brand outlets. The company has reported 36% revenue growth from FY 2023-24 to FY 2024-25 and now targets 61% growth in the current fiscal year.

With this funding, AMAMA is poised to scale its presence, celebrate Indian design, and take its craftsmanship global.

LogicFlo AI Raises USD 2.7 Mn from Lightspeed

Boston-based LogicFlo AI has raised USD 2.7 million in seed funding, led by Lightspeed, with support from leading healthcare and enterprise AI investors.

The capital will be used to accelerate global expansion, deepen deployment across pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech firms, and enhance partnerships, including with a Fortune 500 client already under contract.

Founded by Udith Vaidyanathan and Arun Ramakrishnan, LogicFlo AI is an AI agent platform purpose-built for the life sciences sector. The platform is transforming high-stakes scientific work like medical writing, regulatory authoring, quality assurance, and medical information generation by replacing fragmented tools with intelligent agents that work under expert guidance.

LogicFlo AI's agents help experts create literature-backed content, regulatory documents like CTAs and INDs, SOPs, CAPAs, and even promotional materials—all while ensuring full compliance and accelerating timelines. Deployments have already led to dramatic improvements, including reducing medical writing timelines from weeks to minutes, and cutting medical information response times from two weeks to just two days.

"We are at a once-in-a-generation inflection point," said Udith Vaidyanathan, co-founder and CEO. "LogicFlo AI puts experts at the center. We're not replacing people—we're helping them unlock their full potential to drive medical science forward."

Arun Ramakrishnan, co-founder and CTO, added, "Traditional automation has failed life sciences. Our agents are intelligent, flexible, and understand the nuance of scientific work."

The funding will support product development, integrations with tools like Veeva and IQVIA, and expansion of LogicFlo AI's technical and go-to-market teams.