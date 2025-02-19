Healthfab Secures USD 1 Mn Funding to Advance Sustainable Menstrual Care The brand plans to use the fresh capital to expand its reach across metro and Tier II cities while strengthening its R&D efforts.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Healthfab Founders

Healthfab, a Bengaluru-based startup specialising in reusable period panties, has raised USD 1 million in a pre-Series A funding round. The investment was led by Mistry Ventures, with participation from BeyondSeed, Thrive Ventures, and prominent investors such as Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal.

Founded in 2019 by Kiriti Acharjee, Sourav Chakrabarty, and Satyajit Chakraborty, Healthfab aims to revolutionise menstrual hygiene with eco-friendly and comfortable solutions. The company's flagship product, GoPadFree Period Panty, offers a reusable, leak-proof, and plastic-free alternative designed for confidence and ease of movement.

Healthfab, which previously raised USD 336K in a 2022 seed round from BeyondSeed, plans to use the fresh capital to expand its reach across metro and Tier II cities while strengthening its R&D efforts.

The brand claims to have already acquired over 3 lakh customers and reports an annual revenue growth rate of 2.5-3x. Notably, it is the first reusable period panty brand in India to receive BIS certification and patent protection for its technology.

Co-founder Kiriti Acharjee expressed excitement about the funding milestone, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome our new investors and grateful for BeyondSeed's continued trust. This funding will accelerate our mission to make menstrual care more comfortable, affordable, and sustainable. We aim to deepen market penetration and drive further innovation in functional wear."

Healthfab's commitment to sustainability and well-being continues to shape the future of menstrual hygiene, ensuring that women across India have access to practical and hygienic period care solutions.
