MUFG Bank
Neo Asset Management Closes INR 2,000 Cr in First Close of Flagship Private Credit Fund NSCOF-II
NSCOF-II is designed to offer bespoke credit solutions to EBITDA-positive companies, with a focus on fully secured investments backed by 2-3x hard asset collateral and bearing regular interest coupons.
Adani Total Gas Secures USD 375 Mn for Expanding City Gas Distribution Network
The five international financial institutions involved in this significant transaction include BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, Mizuho Bank, MUFG Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.
Wealth Management Firm Neo Secures INR 400 Cr in Series B Round Led by MUFG Bank and Euclidean Capital
The newly acquired funds will be directed towards expanding Neo's wealth management division and bolstering its asset management business, as per the company statements.
Battery Smart Raises USD 65 Mn in Series B to Boost EV Battery Swapping Network
Orios Venture Partners achieves a 29x return with a strategic partial exit from Delhi-based EV startup, enhancing early-stage investment success.