Nasscom Announces First UK Launchpad For Indian Tech SMEs

The MoU will lead to the establishment of the first nasscom launchpad in the UK, following its success in Canada

By Teena Jose
Nasscom Appoints Microsoft India President Anant Maheswari As Chairperson

Nasscom also announced the appointment of Rajesh Nambiar, chairman and MD, Cognizant India as its vice-chairperson for 2023-24

Indian Tech Industry To Reach $245 Billion In FY23: NASSCOM

NASSCOM's this year's flagship report focused on the theme 'Resilience to Resurgence' that explored how various stakeholders partnered together to navigate the challenges posed by the pandemic and overcome these successfully

Growth Strategies

Why is digital a must-have for new-age Indian entrepreneurs

Government initiatives like Startup India that are focused on nurturing innovation and providing opportunities to budding entrepreneurs are a much-needed fillip.

SMBs Using Cloud See 15-20% Reduction in Operational Costs: NASSCOM

NASSCOM report titled 'SMB Cloud Adoption in India: Towards a Cloud First nation' shows SMBs that adopted cloud have seen 20-25 per cent increase in productive gains and 15-20 per cent reduction in operational cost

India's Startup Ecosystem Now Boasts of 7,700 Tech Startups

According to NASSCOM's report, Bengaluru is the third biggest startup ecosystem in the world

Organizational Success is Only as Functional as the Ecosystem That Supports it

India has steadily strengthened its place into becoming one of the most vibrant landscapes for start-ups, and in terms of sheer volume – with around 5,200 start-ups in 2017

Why Bleetech is a Boon for the Specially Abled

The start-up has received fundings from Social Alpha, IIT Bombay and NASSCOM Foundation

Cybersecurity Jobs Now at Premium as India Goes Digital

Cybersecurity poses new challenges every minute and to deal with them, curricula need to go through a shift by placing the talents in the right hands

2017: How the Indian Start-up Ecosystem has Fared

According to NASSCOM's report, over 1,000 start-ups have been added in India

Near Bankruptcy Taught Me a Life lesson, and Now Here I am, Says this Indo-American Entrepreneur

Reggie Aggarwal had two career options in sight when he graduated from an US school, either to become an engineer or a doctor, after his parents' wishes.

Can Startups Revive Manufacturing in India?

Will the emphasis on Make in India and digital economy boost start-ups in hardware and manufacturing domain?

What Took Edtech so Long to Gain Ground?

After more than half a decade of tepidness, education technology or Edtech sector is finally coming out of its closet.

#5 Fintech Trends That You May Want To Watch Out For in 2017

Just like India skipped the landline phenomenon and went straight to the mobile revolution, Fintech is likely to go digital.