The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) announced the appointment of Sindhu Gangadharan, Managing Director of SAP Labs India, as its new Chairperson. She succeeds Rajesh Nambiar, who has been appointed as the President Designate of NASSCOM.

Sindhu, along with Rajesh and the NASSCOM Executive Council, will lead efforts to position India as a global technology powerhouse.

As the technology landscape rapidly evolves, their leadership will prioritise key areas such as artificial intelligence, innovation, digital talent development, and engineering R&D capabilities. These efforts aim to ensure India's leadership in global digital transformations that are both sustainable and inclusive.

Sindhu expressed her enthusiasm for the role, stating, "I am deeply honoured to assume the office of chairperson at NASSCOM and excited to collaborate with some of the industry's brightest minds to shape the future of India's techade. With our nation's robust engineering R&D capabilities, innovative potential, and extensive digital talent pool, India is well-positioned to spearhead large-scale digital transformations."

Sindhu Gangadharan is a distinguished leader in the tech industry, known for her pioneering role as the first woman to lead SAP Labs India. She also holds a global role as Head of Customer Innovation Services at SAP and serves on the boards of Siemens India and Titan Company Limited. Additionally, she plays an active role in fostering Indo-German trade relations. In 2023, she was also appointed as the Chair for NASSCOM GCC Council.

Rajesh Nambiar, President Designate, NASSCOM, said, "As we leap into the next era of digital evolution, driven by emerging technologies and their disruptive potential, I'm excited to continue working closely with Sindhu to spearhead the tech industry in India towards newer heights in this techade."