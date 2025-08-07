These startups have been chosen from across five high-impact domains: HR and Talent Intelligence Copilots, Finance and FinOps Copilots, Enterprise Workflow and Knowledge Copilots, Defence and Physical Autonomy, and AI Security and TrustTech.

In a significant boost to India's growing generative AI ecosystem, Nasscom has announced the selection of 37 startups for the third cohort of its flagship GenAI Foundry Program. The announcement was made as part of the report titled 'GenAI Foundry: Shaping India's AI-First Future'.

These startups have been chosen from across five high-impact domains: HR and Talent Intelligence Copilots, Finance and FinOps Copilots, Enterprise Workflow and Knowledge Copilots, Defence and Physical Autonomy, and AI Security and TrustTech. Their inclusion signals India's continued momentum in the development of AI solutions with both domestic relevance and global applicability.

Since the launch of the GenAI Foundry Program in October 2023, participants across the previous two cohorts have collectively raised USD 15 million in funding and filed more than 40 patents. Many of these startups are now positioned to attract an average of USD 2 million each in subsequent funding rounds, according to Nasscom.

"The future of AI isn't just generative—it's agentic," said Ankit Bose, Head of AI at Nasscom. "For decades, we followed the world's playbook. Today, we're writing it. The third cohort of the GenAI Foundry reflects this shift: India is no longer building mere copilots—we're building autonomous systems that decide, act, and scale across real-world complexity."

The impact of the program extends beyond funding. The first cohort witnessed a near doubling of business growth within one year and a 50 percent increase in team size. In addition, the program has facilitated more than 530 connections between startups, enterprises, and investors, creating meaningful opportunities for pilot projects and market validation.

Supported by over 60 industry partners, the program offers startups access to cloud computing resources, mentorship from global experts, and soft investor commitments worth USD 25 million. These elements have helped establish GenAI Foundry as a key driver of innovation and entrepreneurship in the AI space.

With India now home to the world's second-largest generative AI startup ecosystem, the GenAI Foundry continues to play a pivotal role in setting benchmarks for excellence in AI-driven solutions and in shaping the country's global AI narrative.