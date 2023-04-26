Nasscom Appoints Microsoft India President Anant Maheswari As Chairperson

Nasscom also announced the appointment of Rajesh Nambiar, chairman and MD, Cognizant India as its vice-chairperson for 2023-24

By Teena Jose

Nasscom has announced the appointment of Anant Maheshwari, president, Microsoft India as its chairperson for 2023-24. Anant takes on the new role from his previous role as vice-chairperson succeeding Krishnan Ramanujam, president, Business and Technology Services Tata Consultancy Services, who served as chairperson for the year 2022-23. nasscom also announced the appointment of Rajesh Nambiar, chairman and MD, Cognizant India as its vice-chairperson for 2023-24.

"Building on the core capabilities in tech services, India is now demonstrating broader technology leadership for the world, both in trusted innovation capabilities and also as a leading example of digital public platforms with billion population scale implementation. nasscom has had a stellar history of navigating India's tech landscape across a broad set of stakeholders and multiple milestones, to drive inclusive growth with the foundation of a skills-based ecosystem. I am honored and humbled to support the nasscom Executive Council as its Chairperson, at a critical time in India's Techade," said Anant Maheshwari, chairperson, nasscom.

In addition, nasscom also announced its new executive council for 2023-2025 which will play a strategic role in enabling India's tech sector to lead on the global stage through focused initiatives and programs. According to an official statement, the newly appointed leadership along with president Debjani Ghosh will spearhead the industry to carry out its wide array of objectives to achieve the tech industry's vision of $500 billion by 2030.

"As we are leapfrogging to the next era of digital evolution with emerging technologies and their disruptive potential, I'm delighted to have the opportunity to work closely with Anant and Rajesh to continue establishing India as a global hotspot for tech innovation and talent," said Debjani Ghosh, president, nasscom.

Guided by India's vision to become a leading digital economy globally, nasscom focuses on accelerating the pace of transformation of the industry to emerge as the preferred enabler for global digital transformation.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

