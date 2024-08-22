Nasscom has announced the appointment of Rajesh Nambiar, Cognizant India Chairman and Managing Director as the President Designate, succeeding Debjani Ghosh, upon the completion of her term later this year.

Rajesh Nambiar has led Cognizant India and was key in enhancing relationships with the Indian government and other important policy-making bodies. Rajesh has also served in leadership roles at Ciena, IBM, and TCS. He has also been an active member of the Executive Council at nasscom and is serving as a Chairperson currently.

Keshav R Murugesh, Past Chairperson, nasscom and Head, nasscom Search Committee, said that nasscom today stands on the brink of a monumental digital transformation and its primary focus had been to identify an Indian evangelist who can not only sustain but also accelerate this transformation.

"We are confident that Rajesh's leadership will further propel the tech industry's growth trajectory, expand its footprint in new markets, and strengthen India's position as a global technology leader, even amid macroeconomic uncertainties," added Murugesh.

Rajesh Nambiar, President Designate, nasscom, said, "This is truly an exciting time for the industry, as we focus on the accelerated transition to AI-first companies, making talent our greatest competitive advantage, driving growth, and increasing investments in IP creation and R&D. I am both privileged and honored to take on this opportunity to collaborate with all stakeholders to enhance the Indian tech sector's capabilities."

Current President Debjani Ghosh said that the tech sector is pivotal to India's growth and nasscom has played a key role in shaping India's tech leadership globally.

"Leadership at nasscom is fully empowered to carry forward the charter and I am confident that Rajesh will elevate it to even greater heights. I welcome him and look forward to working with him."

Debjani is also a Distinguished Fellow at NITI Aayog and focuses on enhancing India's readiness to lead in frontier technologies, driving accelerated economic and societal development. Her work also aims to help India position itself as a global leader in the responsible development and adoption of technologies that benefit humanity and the environment.

The search committee for the next nasscom President was headed by Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS, and members included Harish Mehta, Som Mittal, Krishnakumar Natarajan, and Sindhu Gangadharan.