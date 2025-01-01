NTT DATA
C-Suite Misaligned on Business Goals and Operational Readiness for GenAI: NTT Data
99 per cent of the C-Suite executives surveyed are planning further GenAI investments over the next two years, with 67 per cent of CEOs planning significant commitments.
Indian Data Center Industry Poised for Growth with $6.5 bn Investment Commitment During 2014-24
The industry has witnessed exponential growth between 2019-24, recording a 139 per cent increase in capacity scaling from 590 MW in 2019 to 1.4 GW in 2024.
NTT DATA Strengthens India Focus with MIST Submarine Cable and Data Center Expansion
Additionally, NTT DATA is upgrading its Innovation Centre in Bengaluru, focusing on AI, digital twin, and quantum computing projects. This expansion is part of a broader global network of 11 innovation centers, fostering AI-driven solutions.
NTT DATA Acquires Niveus Solutions to Bolster Google Cloud Expertise
Specialising in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) services, Niveus Solutions will enhance NTT DATA's cloud capabilities, bringing 1,000 skilled GCP engineering professionals with expertise in native modernisation, data engineering, and AI.