Additionally, NTT DATA is upgrading its Innovation Centre in Bengaluru, focusing on AI, digital twin, and quantum computing projects. This expansion is part of a broader global network of 11 innovation centers, fostering AI-driven solutions.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

NTT DATA, a global leader in digital business and technology services, has announced a series of strategic initiatives aimed at reinforcing its commitment to the Indian market. As part of its expansion, the company is set to commission the Malaysia, India, Singapore Transit (MIST) submarine cable system by June 2025.

The 8,100-kilometer cable, capable of carrying over 200 terabits per second (Tbps), is one of Asia's largest, directly connecting Malaysia, India, Singapore, and Thailand.

This marks a significant milestone as MIST becomes NTT DATA's first cable system to establish direct connectivity to and from India, enhancing the country's digital infrastructure. The system was connected to NTT DATA's Mumbai landing station in February 2023 and to its Chennai landing station in May 2023.

"India is key in our global strategy, fueled by its rapid economic and digital expansion. We're proud to say that NTT DATA has powered IT infrastructure in India and globally, notably in data center capacity," said Akira Shimada, President and CEO, NTT. "We are investing 8 trillion Yen (USD 59 billion) globally over five years into growth areas, including data centers and AI."

In addition to the MIST cable, NTT DATA has opened its largest data center campus in India, with a projected capacity of over 500 MW when fully operational. With nearly two-thirds of its data centers in India running on renewable energy, the company is committed to achieving 100% renewable energy usage by 2030.

The new facility features cutting-edge infrastructure, including underground tunnels for seamless connectivity and advanced cooling technologies, prioritising innovation and sustainability.

NTT DATA, the third-largest data center provider globally and the largest in India, plans to scale its global capacity from over 1,500 MW to exceed 2,000 MW. The company is set to add 400 MW in India over the coming years. Notably, it is the only data center provider with over 200 MW of AI load already deployed worldwide.

"We are proud to accelerate India's digital future with the commissioning of MIST—the latest milestone in strengthening global digital highways that connect new markets and power AI innovation," said Abhijit Dubey, CEO, NTT DATA, Inc. "Our USD 3 billion investment in India's digital infrastructure reflects our confidence in the region's exceptional talent and robust tech ecosystem."

Additionally, NTT DATA is upgrading its Innovation Centre in Bengaluru, focusing on AI, digital twin, and quantum computing projects. This expansion is part of a broader global network of 11 innovation centers, fostering AI-driven solutions.

"The Indian economy is in a growth phase, both as a top market and a hub of innovation," said Avinash Joshi, CEO, India, NTT DATA. "We are committed to driving transformation across industries such as banking, manufacturing, and automotive."

With these strategic moves, NTT DATA is reinforcing India's position as a key player in the global digital economy.