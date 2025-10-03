NTT DATA Enhances Salesforce Capabilities with Strategic Acquisition of EXAH

This strategic move is set to deliver an end-to-end Salesforce and AI delivery experience to customers across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

NTT DATA, a global leader in digital business and technology services, on Thursday announced the acquisition of EXAH, a leading Salesforce Consulting Partner and AI implementation specialist.

This strategic move is set to deliver an end-to-end Salesforce and AI delivery experience to customers across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, enhancing NTT DATA's local expertise with EXAH's deep technical skills and proven record of customer-focused Salesforce delivery.

"Salesforce plays a key role in NTT DATA's growth strategy, providing a unified view of customer data that enables personalized experiences and efficient service delivery. AI-powered insights further enhance operations by automating workflows, predicting customer behaviour, and supporting smarter decision-making. The acquisition of EXAH strengthens NTT DATA's commitment to expanding its cloud-based customer engagement capabilities within the Salesforce ecosystem across the MEA region," NTT said in a statement.

This acquisition marks a strategic step toward delivering locally relevant solutions and reinforcing market leadership.

Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of NTT DATA in Middle East and Africa, said, "EXAH's team of experts and their strong reputation within the Salesforce partner ecosystem make them an ideal addition to NTT DATA. This acquisition allows us to provide greater value to our clients by combining EXAH's expertise with NTT DATA's global capabilities and strategic partnerships. Together, we are committed to meeting our clients' needs with innovative solutions that enhance customer engagement and drive business growth."

"Delivering exceptional customer value through innovation is our founding principle, and we're proud to join NTT DATA's global team to drive ever-growing value for our clients and partners across the African market and beyond," said Tiaan le Roux, Managing Director of EXAH.

Adding EXAH to the NTT DATA family also creates new opportunities for career growth and skill diversification within NTT DATA, especially in Salesforce and related technologies. This acquisition aligns with NTT DATA's strategic focus on customer engagement, identifying market needs, and fostering local skills development. As part of this commitment, NTT DATA has recently launched a young talent program to build grassroots Salesforce skills and mentor the next generation of experts.

With EXAH, NTT DATA is expected to bring even more robust solutions to its clients across the MEA region, combining global experience with in-country expertise for unparalleled customer service and engagement.