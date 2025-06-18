99 per cent of the C-Suite executives surveyed are planning further GenAI investments over the next two years, with 67 per cent of CEOs planning significant commitments.

There is a misalignment among C-Suite leaders when it comes to business goals and operational readiness for GenAI deployment, according to a new report titled 'The AI Security Balancing Act: From Risk to Innovation' from NTT Data.

The report, which surveyed more than 2,300 senior GenAI decision makers, comprising 1,500 C-Suite leaders across 34 countries, found that while CEOs and business leaders are committed to GenAI adoption, CISOs and operational leaders lack the necessary guidance, clarity and resources to fully address security risks and infrastructure challenges associated with deployment.

Nearly all (99 per cent) C-Suite executives are planning further GenAI investments over the next two years, with 67 per cent of CEOs planning significant commitments. In parallel, 95 per cent of CIOs and CTOs report that GenAI has already driven, or will drive, greater cybersecurity investments, with organizations ranking improved security as one of the top three business benefits realized from GenAI deployment in the last 12 months.

Yet, even with this optimism, there is a notable disconnect between strategic ambitions and operational execution with nearly half of CISOs (45 per cent) expressing negative sentiments toward GenAI adoption. More than half (54 per cent) of CISOs say internal guidelines or policies on GenAI responsibility are unclear, yet only 20 per cent of CEOs share the same concern – revealing a stark gap in executive alignment.

Despite feeling cautious about the deployment of GenAI, security teams still acknowledge its business value. In fact, 81 per cent of senior IT security leaders with negative sentiments still agree GenAI will boost efficiency and impact the bottom-line.

The research further reveals a critical gap between leadership's vision and the capabilities of their teams. While 97 per cent of CISOs identify as decision makers on GenAI, 69 per cent acknowledge that their teams lack the necessary skills to work with the technology.

In addition, only 38 per cent of CISOs say their GenAI and cybersecurity strategies are aligned compared to 51 per cent of CEOs.



Adding to the complexity, 72 per cent of organizations surveyed still lack a formal GenAI usage policy and just 24 per cent of CISOs strongly agree that their organization has a robust framework for balancing risk with value creation.



Legacy Tech Limiting GenAI Adoption

Beyond internal misalignment, 88 per cent of security leaders said legacy infrastructure is greatly affecting business agility and GenAI readiness, with modernizing IoT, 5G and edge computing identified as essential for future progress.

To navigate these obstacles, 64 per cent of CISOs are prioritizing co-innovation with strategic IT partners rather than relying on standalone AI solutions. Notably, security leaders' top criteria when assessing GenAI technology partners is end-to-end GenAI service offerings.

"As organizations accelerate GenAI adoption, cybersecurity must be embedded from the outset to reinforce resilience. While CEOs champion innovation, ensuring seamless collaboration between cybersecurity and business strategy is critical to mitigating emerging risks," said Sheetal Mehta, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Cybersecurity at NTT DATA, Inc. "A secure and scalable approach to GenAI requires proactive alignment, modern infrastructure and trusted co-innovation to protect enterprises from emerging threats while unlocking AI's full potential."



Top companies across the world have increased their focus on GenAI in the recent past. For instance, Infosys has successfully delivered over 400 GenAI projects during FY25, the company said in its latest annual report. Infosys earlier said that almost every deal has some form of AI/ GenAI construct in it.