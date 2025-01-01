Oben Electric

News and Trends

Startup Investment Highlights: June 14–20

Tracking the top deals that shaped the startup funding landscape this week.

By Minakshi Sangwan
News and Trends

Oben Electric Raises INR 50 Cr in Extended Series A

The latest round saw participation from new and existing investors including Helios Holdings, Sharda family office, Kay family, and others, bringing Oben's total Series A funding to INR 100 crore and overall capital raised to INR 200 crore.

Entrepreneurs

Partners in Innovation

Founded in 2020 by Madhumita and Dinkar Agrawal, Oben Electric offers innovative electric motorcycles with in-house components, focusing on quality, performance, and urban mobility.

News and Trends

Oben Electric Secures INR 50 Cr Series A Funding to Drive Expansion and Innovation

The fresh funds will be used to expand its existing product offerings and distribution network to 100+ showrooms across 50 cities in India by FY26.