Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle manufacturer Oben Electric has raised INR 85 crore in a pre-Series B funding round from several Indian American family offices, including Raj K Soin, Musa Dakri and Ramesh Bhutada, along with continued support from existing investors.

The newly raised capital will be used to strengthen Oben Electric's national retail footprint and support upcoming product launches. The company aims to expand its distribution network across key regions while improving brand visibility. At the same time, the funding will help accelerate product development as the company prepares to scale operations.

With this pre-Series B round, Oben Electric's total funding has increased to INR 285 crore. The company is also in active discussions to raise its Series B round.

Earlier in 2025, Oben Electric secured INR 50 crore in January as part of its Series A funding, followed by another INR 50 crore in June through an extended Series A round.

Founded in 2020 by Dinkar Agrawal and Madhumita Agrawal, Oben Electric focuses on the design, development and manufacturing of electric motorcycles and critical EV components. The company operates a 3.5 acre integrated manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, where it produces key components such as batteries, motors, chargers and display systems.

Oben Electric states that it uses lithium iron phosphate battery technology, which is known for improved safety, longer life and stable performance. The company holds more than 25 patents related to its proprietary technology and EV components.

Earlier this year, Oben Electric introduced the Rorr EZ Sigma, a city oriented electric motorcycle designed for everyday commuting. The model features reverse mode, refined ergonomics and a connected colour TFT display with smart functions.

In 2025, Oben Electric expanded its sales channels to online platforms including Amazon and Flipkart. At present, the company claims to operate more than 85 showrooms across over 70 cities in 18 states.

Looking ahead, Oben Electric expects to achieve INR 100 crore in revenue in FY26. It is targeting cost of goods sold break even by March 2026 and aims to reach EBITDA break even by 2027. The company plans to scale its network to 150 exclusive showrooms and service centres by March 2026, with a target of 500 showrooms over the next 2 years.

In the electric two wheeler market, Oben Electric competes with companies such as Ola Electric, Ather Energy, Revolt Motors, Tork Motors and Ultraviolette Automotive.