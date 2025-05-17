Founded in 2020 by Madhumita and Dinkar Agrawal, Oben Electric offers innovative electric motorcycles with in-house components, focusing on quality, performance, and urban mobility.

Building an electric vehicle (EV) startup from the ground up is no small feat, but for Madhumita Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Oben Electric, and Dinkar Agrawal, Founder, CTO and COO, it has been a journey of shared vision, resilience, and strategic leadership. The husband-wife duo, who have known each other for 17 years, have leveraged their complementary strengths to create a truly integrated EV company in India.

Their entrepreneurial journey began with IPExcel, a venture in R&D and intellectual property services. "One of the most valuable lessons we learned is that a business must be run like a business," said Madhumita. While passion drives innovation, they understood that scaling a company requires structured execution, strong systems, and a clear vision. These foundational principles became the backbone of Oben Electric, shaping its manufacturing, operations, and market strategy.

Running a business together comes with unique challenges, but Madhumita and Dinkar have developed an unspoken understanding of balancing responsibilities. "The advantage of being co-founders is that we celebrate the highs and navigate the lows together," added Dinkar.

However, both experiencing pressure at the same time means there's no external buffer, making proactive stress management crucial. "We divide roles strategically—Madhumita focuses on external strategy, sales, and market positioning, while I handle internal operations and execution," stated Dinkar.

When it comes to disagreements, logic and business impact always take precedence. "It's never about personal preferences; it's about what benefits Oben Electric the most," Madhumita emphasised. "Decisions are evaluated based on feasibility, complexity, and alignment with the company's long-term vision."

The startup journey has not been without its obstacles. "One of the toughest moments was when regulatory changes disrupted our launch plans while we were in the midst of a funding round. Acting swiftly, we ensured compliance, expedited our ARAI approvals in record time, and pushed forward without losing momentum," Madhumita recalled.

"Another defining moment was Dinkar's strategic decision to design and manufacture Oben Electric's core components in-house. This move gave us complete control over innovation and quality, setting the company apart in India's EV landscape," she added.

Despite the challenges, the duo takes pride in building an EV company from scratch, competing against industry giants. "Unlike conglomerates with massive financial backing, we started with a vision and a purpose," Madhumita reflected. Their guiding principle remains simple: every problem has a solution—it's just a matter of finding it.

Through structured leadership, mutual trust, and an unwavering commitment to their mission, Madhumita and Dinkar continue to shape Oben Electric's journey, proving that true partnerships—both in life and business—can drive extraordinary success.

