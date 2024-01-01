Ola
SPRY Therapeutics to Accelerate US Expansion Following USD 15 Mn Funding Round
This latest round was led by Flourish Ventures, Together Fund, Fidelity's Eight Roads, and F-Prime Capital.
Ola Launches Krutrim Cloud to Provide Access to AI Computing Infrastructure
With a made-in-India twist, Ola's Krutrim aims to take on AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Gemini AI, focusing on developers.
Why India's Two-wheeler Aftersales Market Needs a Makeover
Around 99% of the start-ups in garage aggregator and pick and drop model have already shut down for not addressing the real challenges of the sector
Lessons from WeWork and Uber IPOs for Start-ups
It is noteworthy that lenses used by private and public investors are quite different