You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tablesprint Secures USD 1 Mn in Funding to Enhance No-Code Solutions

Bengaluru-based no-code app builder, Tablesprint, has successfully raised approximately USD 1 million in a funding round led by a distinguished group of angel investors and syndicates, including notable figures like Ankit Bhati (Co-Founder of Ola), Ajeet Khurana (Founder of Reflexical), Sunil Sharma (CEO of Coingape), BlueLotus Ventures, TDV Partners, DGC Ventures, and Abhijeet Bhandari (Advisor-startups).

The investment will empower Tablesprint to enhance its offerings, bolster its team, and accelerate product development, furthering its mission to equip enterprises with no-code solutions.

Founded in 2024 by Abhijeet Kumar and Chirag Jadhav, Tablesprint offers an AI-first SaaS platform that simplifies app development for various business verticals. The platform provides customizable building blocks, such as AI Write/Image, Forms, Workflows, Kanban, and Charts, which can be tailored to specific processes like sales, orders, purchases, and HR.

"Our goal is to create an AI-powered platform that helps enterprises go live in minutes, not months," said Abhijeet Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Tablesprint. "By delivering a consumer app-like experience for enterprise use cases, we enable simple workflows to scale into complex systems, allowing businesses to adapt and grow seamlessly."

Tablesprint allows companies to start with basic use cases, such as surveys or employee onboarding, and gradually scale up to comprehensive business workflows, including end-to-end sales processes. The platform also features pre-built playbooks, like "Hire to Retire" and "Order to Cash," which encompass complete business workflows.

The "Hire to Retire" playbook offers functionalities for managing the entire employee lifecycle, including recruitment, onboarding, and exit procedures. This flexibility enables enterprises to adapt and enhance their systems over time, ensuring operational efficiency and scalability.

Alchemyst AI Secures USD 300K Funding to Revolutionise Workforce Automation

Gen-AI SaaS startup Alchemyst AI has successfully raised USD 300,000 in its pre-seed funding round, led by Inflection Point Ventures, 100Unicorns, and Early Seed Ventures.

Founded in 2023 by Uttaran Nayak and Anuran Roy, Alchemyst AI is on a mission to develop autonomous digital employees that create intelligent functional components for mid-sized to large enterprises.

The fresh capital will be allocated towards enhancing GPU and technology infrastructure, supporting team development, and scaling operations as the startup prepares to expand its presence in major global markets, including India, the USA, MENA, and Southeast Asia. With the global generative AI market projected to reach $330 billion by 2030, Alchemyst AI aims to position itself at the forefront of this transformative landscape.

Uttaran Nayak, Co-founder and CEO, Alchemyst AI, said, "At Alchemyst AI, we are pioneering the development of fully autonomous Gen-AI digital employees that can interact with each other and perform highly intelligent functional components across enterprise teams. We are crafting the future of the workforce and spearheading the next industrial revolution. These Gen-AI digital employees democratise the entire workforce without human intervention at any stage."

"Over the past 12 months, we have had a unique vantage point as we have watched the bot/agent/AI digital employee landscape evolve and transform. We also observed that most of the application layer companies are dependent on generic foundational models to carry out automation in the workforce. These dependencies often slow down a company's scalability and make it defenseless and vulnerable. Alchemyst AI was born to solve these challenges with a strong technological understanding and non-dependency on any generic LLM models," added Nayak.

Alchemyst AI's digital employees, known as "Alchemysts," utilise adaptive and continual learning to autonomously gather context based on user-provided data, enhancing their performance and ensuring scalability for businesses.