online delivery
Nearly 60 Per Cent Of Indian Consumers Won't Shop Online This Festive Season: FarEye Consumer Survey
The survey of 1,000 respondents in India revealed that current shopping habits and festive season purchase plans and explored their last-mile delivery pain points
Bigspoon Raises INR 100 Crore Funding
The fund will be utilized for brand expansion, hiring talents to leadership positions, invest in technology and backward integration for production and supply chain
How E-Commerce Is Penetrating the Luxury Market
Leading jeweler Ori Vechler and e-commerce expert Raymond Scott Jr. explain how the online shopping revolution is starting to transform the luxury goods industry
How The Cashback And Coupon Industry Is Influencing India's Ecommerce Sector
E-commerce players now understand the benefits of discount coupons and cashback sites. It has helped them retain an even larger market share and stay ahead of the competition