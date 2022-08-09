Bigspoon Raises INR 100 Crore Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Bigspoon, an Ahmedabad-based cloud kitchen startup, has raised INR 100 crore in a funding round led by IAN, along with NB Ventures, Go-Ventures, Lets Venture, Grip Invest, Anicut Capital and joined by celebrity investor Mouni Roy. The company plans to utilize the fund to expand to more than 250 kitchens in 75 cities across the country, add brands in top categories, hire for significant leadership positions, invest in technology for clients and backward integration for effective production and supply chain.

"Our journey has been phenomenal, and till now, we have served over 3 million customers. With the current infusion of funds, we would look at investing across various verticals, expanding our footprint and adding brands in leading categories. Our incoming and existing investors have faith in our strategy to scale," said Kapil Mathrani, CEO and co-founder, Bigspoon.

Bigspoon serves more than 150,000 diners monthly. With the launch and expansion plans for the upcoming quarter, this number is anticipated to quadruple. By the end of this fiscal year, the startup plans to introduce two new brands and at least 150 new kitchens, claimed by the company in a statement.

"The concept of cloud kitchen in India is still nascent and Bigspoon, with its expertise, possesses the right knowledge to revolutionize the sector. It will be filling the gap in the underpenetrated tier II and III markets which are still underserved. The funds will serve as a catalyst to boost Bigspoon's aim to expand its network across India. We are pleased to be a part of this innovative journey," said Sanjiv Bajaj, lead investor, IAN.

Founded in 2019 by Kapil Mathrani and Pooja Thakkar, Bigspoon is a multi-brand omnichannel cloud kitchen startup, focused on tier II and tier III cities. The startup came into existence with a mission to minimize the delta between fine-dine and delivered-food experience.

"I'm thrilled to be investing into Bigspoon because I can now be a part of spreading that joy to millions of people across the country. Being raised in a small town myself, I especially love that Bigspoon caters network to tier II and III cities," said Mouni Roy.

According to market reports, India's cloud kitchen market is projected to reach at $2.5 billion mark by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 17.5 per cent during 2024 to 2028.