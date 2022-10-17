Nearly 60 Per Cent Of Indian Consumers Won't Shop Online This Festive Season: FarEye Consumer Survey

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

FarEye has released the Festive Season Consumer Shopping Survey 2022, which revealed that anticipated delivery delays and returns headaches are causing nearly 60 per cent of consumers not to shop online this festive season. The survey of 1,000 respondents in India revealed that current shopping habits and festive season purchase plans and explored their last-mile delivery pain points. FarEye's survey found that while 41 per cent of those surveyed plan to shop from e-commerce retailers during festive season, nearly 60 per cent do not, due to delivery delays and returns frustrations. Of those surveyed, it further revealed that about 63 per cent are abandoning shopping carts due to poor delivery terms and 54 per cent are expecting delivery delays during festive season.

"Consumers have become frustrated with challenges associated with getting their deliveries on-time, every time, and don't want to pay extra for returns, or for faster delivery. For the first time in over two years, retailers are banking on increased consumer spending during festive season after several pandemic-stricken years reducing spending and in-person celebratory gatherings. In order to see those sales increase, retailers must improve the delivery experience, from the first click to order, through to delivery to consumers' doorsteps," said Gautam Kumar, co-founder and chief operating officer, FarEye.

The survey further revealed that more than 50 per cent of consumers reported making online returns during last year's festive season, whereas, 87 per cent consider easy or free online returns policies important when making a purchase during the upcoming festive season. The survey report also said that free online returns (25 per cent), fast refund or credit (22 per cent) and home returns pickup (20 per cent) were the top three reasons for a positive returns experience.

Retail, e-commerce and third-party logistics companies use FarEye's unique combination of orchestration, real-time visibility, and branded customer experiences to simplify complex last-mile delivery logistics, as per company's statement.