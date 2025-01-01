OTP Ventures
Plush Raises INR 40 Cr Funding from Rahul Garg, Blume Founders Fund, OTP Ventures
The funds will be deployed to expand Plush's offline retail presence, deepen market share, and invest in brand-building initiatives aimed at positioning Plush as the go-to personal care brand for everyday wellness.
OTP Ventures Leads USD 2 Mn Round in Nutrition Brand phab
The funds will be used to scale phab's presence across digital and offline channels, enhance production capabilities, expand its team, and introduce new product categories.
CoverSure and CirclePe Raise Early-Stage Funding
Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.
Former BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer-backed OTP Ventures Aims to Close its First Fund at INR 400 Cr
The early-stage fund will invest in consumer brands, consumer tech, and the fintech sector.