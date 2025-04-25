OTP Ventures Leads USD 2 Mn Round in Nutrition Brand phab The funds will be used to scale phab's presence across digital and offline channels, enhance production capabilities, expand its team, and introduce new product categories.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Ankit Chona & Gayatri Chona, Co-founders of phab

Nutritionist-led snacking brand phab has secured USD 2 million in seed funding, with OTP Ventures leading the round and Capri Global, Sim&San law firm, and other angel investors participating.

The funds will be used to scale phab's presence across digital and offline channels, enhance production capabilities, expand its team, and introduce new product categories.

"This raise marks an exciting new chapter for phab," said Gayatri Chona, Co-founder and in-house nutritionist. "We've always believed that healthy snacking should feel joyful, indulgent, and sustainable—not restrictive. This funding allows us to invest in innovation, scale with quality, and build snacks that people actually want to eat. Having OTP Ventures on board brings invaluable insight as we grow."

Founded in 2022 by Gayatri and Ankit Chona, phab is the latest venture from the duo behind Hocco Ice Cream, Huber & Holly, and Hocco Eatery. The brand has quickly built a following for its high-protein, flavour-packed snacks that challenge the notion that nutritious means boring. Its offerings cater to modern Indian consumers looking for functional, everyday snacks that support their health goals without compromising on taste.

phab's product lineup includes protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, and healthy snacks, all designed with a science-backed, indulgence-first approach. The brand's cheeky yet informative tone and vibrant packaging have also helped it stand out in a growing health food market.

"At phab, we're building a better-for-you snacking movement," added Ankit Chona, also MD of Hocco. "This investment helps us deepen our digital and quick commerce footprint while accelerating our offline expansion across key Indian cities."

Suhail Sameer, Founding Partner at OTP Ventures, said: "phab is bold, differentiated, and exactly the kind of brand we love. Gayatri and Ankit bring the perfect mix of expertise and vision. We're excited to support their journey."

With this investment, phab is well-positioned to lead the functional snacking revolution in India.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Money & Finance

Make Money on Autopilot With These 5 Smart Passive Income Ideas

Five innovative ways to earn money even when you're sleeping.

By Andreas Jones
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

India's Energy Sector Faces Hard Truths in the Age Digitization

As India charges toward clean energy goals and growing electricity demands, a series of hard-hitting roadblocks threatens to slow progress—and some of these challenges are baked into the system itself.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Business Process

5 'Boring' Processes That Make Tech Companies Wildly Successful (and Will Work For Your Small Business, Too)

Implementing these five tech practices can transform your small business.

By Ishaan Agarwal
News and Trends

Paramount Services Raises INR 2.5 Cr from Finvolve

The Gurugram-based startup will utilise the funds to bolster its proprietary AI-driven software, improve digital claims management, and expand its footprint across insurance companies in India.

By Entrepreneur Staff