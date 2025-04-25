The funds will be used to scale phab's presence across digital and offline channels, enhance production capabilities, expand its team, and introduce new product categories.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nutritionist-led snacking brand phab has secured USD 2 million in seed funding, with OTP Ventures leading the round and Capri Global, Sim&San law firm, and other angel investors participating.

The funds will be used to scale phab's presence across digital and offline channels, enhance production capabilities, expand its team, and introduce new product categories.

"This raise marks an exciting new chapter for phab," said Gayatri Chona, Co-founder and in-house nutritionist. "We've always believed that healthy snacking should feel joyful, indulgent, and sustainable—not restrictive. This funding allows us to invest in innovation, scale with quality, and build snacks that people actually want to eat. Having OTP Ventures on board brings invaluable insight as we grow."

Founded in 2022 by Gayatri and Ankit Chona, phab is the latest venture from the duo behind Hocco Ice Cream, Huber & Holly, and Hocco Eatery. The brand has quickly built a following for its high-protein, flavour-packed snacks that challenge the notion that nutritious means boring. Its offerings cater to modern Indian consumers looking for functional, everyday snacks that support their health goals without compromising on taste.

phab's product lineup includes protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, and healthy snacks, all designed with a science-backed, indulgence-first approach. The brand's cheeky yet informative tone and vibrant packaging have also helped it stand out in a growing health food market.

"At phab, we're building a better-for-you snacking movement," added Ankit Chona, also MD of Hocco. "This investment helps us deepen our digital and quick commerce footprint while accelerating our offline expansion across key Indian cities."

Suhail Sameer, Founding Partner at OTP Ventures, said: "phab is bold, differentiated, and exactly the kind of brand we love. Gayatri and Ankit bring the perfect mix of expertise and vision. We're excited to support their journey."

With this investment, phab is well-positioned to lead the functional snacking revolution in India.