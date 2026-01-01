PedalStart
MiniPix and Multibagg AI Raise Funding in Pre-Seed Round
The below have announced their latest funding rounds.
Dashamlabs, Flowatt Battery Science, & RARA Barefoot Raise Early-Stage Funding
The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.
PedalStart Concludes 8th Start-up Sprint
Over the past few months, Shoegr, InsightAI, Nuvie and Flowwat have emerged as some of the notable startups coming out from PedalStart Start-up Sprint.
The Bear House and SHOEGR Secure Fresh Funding to Drive Expansion
The following startups have announced their latest funding rounds, marking significant milestones in their growth journeys.