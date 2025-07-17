Over the past few months, Shoegr, InsightAI, Nuvie and Flowwat have emerged as some of the notable startups coming out from PedalStart Start-up Sprint.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Indian start-up ecosystem has witnessed a significant boost with the conclusion of the 8th edition of Start-up Sprint, the flagship acceleration program by PedalStart. Hosted recently in Bengaluru, this initiative continues to make a mark by supporting over 65 early-stage founders across the country and facilitating more than USD 1.5 million in collective funding across selected start-ups.

Since its launch in October 2024, the Start-up Sprint has evolved into a dynamic platform that offers high-potential founders intensive mentorship, strategic guidance, and real-time execution support. With over 250 investors and mentors having participated in its eight editions, the program is steadily becoming a cornerstone for early-stage innovation.

Chintan Kalla, a core team member at PedalStart, said, "Our Start-Up Sprint is a launchpad designed for ecosystem enablement and nurturing the next generation of India's visionary entrepreneurs. Seeing many of our cohort start-ups raise capital and excel after attending the Sprint is incredibly rewarding. We believe this is just the beginning."

Unlike conventional accelerators, the Sprint is entirely free for selected participants and focuses on a hands-on approach. Each cohort includes up to ten start-ups, who engage in a packed schedule featuring daily mentorship, workshops, peer reviews, execution marathons, and pitch training. The sessions dive deep into business models, operations, and market strategy, helping founders refine their short-term and long-term roadmaps.

The program culminates in a pitch day where selected founders present to a room of investors. This format has already shown results, with start-ups like Shoegr, InsightAI, Nuvie, and Flowwat securing funding and gaining momentum post-participation.

PedalStart's model involves more than just mentorship. It actively collaborates with and invests in its portfolio start-ups, offering them access to a vast network of venture capitalists, angels, and industry veterans. Through a meticulous selection process, only 15 to 18 start-ups are chosen annually, ensuring focused support and a high-impact growth trajectory.

As PedalStart continues to expand its footprint, its vision remains clear—empowering early-stage entrepreneurs to build scalable ventures that can shape the future of Indian innovation. With eight successful editions completed and many more in the pipeline, the Start-up Sprint is fast becoming a defining chapter in India's entrepreneurial journey.