The below have announced their latest funding rounds.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

MiniPix Raises INR 2.4 Cr in Pre-Seed Round Led by PedalStart

Bengaluru-based MiniPix, a mobile-first entertainment platform focused on short-form regional micro-dramas for Bharat audiences, has raised INR 2.4 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by startup accelerator PedalStart.

Venture Catalysts also participated in the round, along with angel investors Sandip Gupta and Rajdip Gupta, founders of Route Mobile, through SanRaj Family Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

The fresh capital will be used to improve product-market fit, scale the creation of regional content, and build a core execution-focused team.

Founded in June 2025, MiniPix is developing a platform centred on short, vertical micro-dramas aimed at viewers in tier-II and tier-III cities. It operates in the expanding short-form digital entertainment segment, which has seen growing adoption on mobile devices.

Within six months of its launch, MiniPix reported crossing 100,000 app downloads and onboarding more than 20,000 paying subscribers. The platform has recorded over 3 million episode views, resulting in more than 35,000 hours of content streamed.

According to the company, it has achieved annual recurring revenue of over INR 3 crore. Currently focused on Bhojpuri micro-dramas, MiniPix plans to add five more regional languages and is targeting INR 6 crore in annual recurring revenue by March 2026.

Multibagg AI Bags INR 1.5 Cr in Pre-Seed Funding Led by AJVC

AI-native equity research platform Multibagg AI has raised INR 1.5 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by AJVC. The startup had earlier secured INR 65 lakh from friends and family, taking its total capital raised so far to INR 2.15 crore.

The company said the latest funds will be used mainly for expanding its team and further developing its product. It plans to strengthen its artificial intelligence-driven research and analytics tools as it scales its operations.

Founded to serve India's growing retail investor base, Multibagg AI offers institutional-style equity research and market analytics through an AI-native platform. The startup aims to build a global financial technology company from India in the equity research space, which it considers a large and underserved market.

According to the company, the platform has recently crossed 10,000 users and has generated more than Rs 10 lakh in annual recurring revenue. Founder and chief executive officer Aaditya Anand said the product is designed to bridge the gap between the rising number of retail investors and the limited availability of qualified research professionals.

Multibagg AI went live with a beta around six months ago, with users linking portfolios worth over INR 5,000 crore.