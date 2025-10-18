Dashamlabs, Flowatt Battery Science, & RARA Barefoot Raise Early-Stage Funding

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Materials Science Startup Dashamlabs Raises INR 12 Cr Funding

Delhi-based materials science startup Dashamlabs has raised Rs 12 crore in a seed funding round led by Speciale Invest with participation from IIMA Ventures. The proceeds will support expansion of research and development, increase production capacity, build pilot systems, and collaborate with partners across oil and gas, electric vehicles, defense, and construction to validate and scale its aerogel products.

Founded in 2024 by Ankit Jhanwar, Apoorv Balwani, and Devakar Dhingra, Dashamlabs develops flexible silica-aerogel sheets and insulation materials. The startup focuses on high-performance, fire-resistant, and lightweight products designed for industrial, mobility, and infrastructure applications. Its proprietary technology allows production of flexible aerogel sheets with ultra-low thermal conductivity, high-temperature stability from minus 150 degrees Celsius to 1000 degrees Celsius, hydrophobicity, and fire resistance.

"We are on a mission to make energy-efficient materials accessible across industries. By scaling advanced aerogels made in India, we aim to enable cleaner, safer, and more efficient technologies globally," said Ankit Jhanwar, co-founder and CEO of Dashamlabs.

The funding positions Dashamlabs to accelerate commercialization of its advanced insulation solutions in multiple sectors.

Battery Deeptech Startup Flowatt Battery Science Bags INR 2.2 Cr Funding

Bengaluru-based battery deeptech startup Flowatt Battery Science has secured Rs 2.2 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by PedalStart.

The startup plans to use the funds to optimise its technology, complete the proof of concept for its electric battery design, build strategic partnerships with insurers, EV financiers, original equipment manufacturers, and other stakeholders, and expand its team across technology, business development, and operations.

Founded in 2023 by Siddhartha Srivastava, Bikesh Jha, and Vikash Singh, Flowatt focuses on improving battery performance and cost efficiency for last-mile delivery fleets. The startup leverages IoT-enabled tracking, data analytics, predictive maintenance, and asset management to optimize fleet operations.

Flowatt offers a pay-per-use Battery-as-a-Service model aimed at lowering upfront battery costs for fleet operators while reducing downtime and improving operational margins. The startup currently targets commercial mobility fleets in the e-commerce and quick-commerce sectors.

Flowatt aims to expand its BaaS offering to over 20,000 batteries, generate more than INR 2.5 crore in monthly recurring revenue, and operate in more than 15 tier I and tier II cities by the end of the 2026–27 financial year.

Footwear Startup RARA Barefoot Secures USD 500K Funding

Footwear startup RARA Barefoot has raised USD 500,000 in an oversubscribed pre-seed round and unveiled its first sneaker collection.

The funding was led by founders and senior operators from Zomato, Urban Company, Tata 1mg, Shyft, HexaHealth, and investment professionals from ChrysCapital and BCG.

Co-founded in 2024 by Varun Mimani and Manas Tripathi, RARA Barefoot focuses on performance footwear designed to support natural movement.

The proceeds will support a national direct-to-consumer rollout, select offline retail partnerships, and scaling local manufacturing.

Each sneaker features a flat sole with zero heel-to-toe drop, a wide toe box for natural spread, and a flexible sole bending with all 33 foot joints. All products are manufactured in India using high-performance locally sourced materials.

RARA Barefoot launches online, with plans for multi-brand stores and experiential pop-ups in 2026.