The following startups have announced their latest funding rounds, marking significant milestones in their growth journeys.

The Bear House Secures INR 3 Cr Investment on Shark Tank India

The Bear House, a contemporary men's apparel and accessories brand, secured an INR 3 crore investment from Shark Namita Thapar on the latest episode of Shark Tank India, aired on March 13th. The deal includes INR 1 crore for a 1% equity stake and INR 2 crore as debt.

Founded in 2017 by Tanvi and Harsh Somaiya, The Bear House specialises in smart casuals designed for hybrid work cultures. The brand has gained popularity for its high-quality flannel shirts, t-shirts, polos, denim, and footwear.

"This investment validates our vision—giving Indian men the freedom to express their unique selves through our clothes," said Tanvi Somaiya.

With plans to surpass INR 140 crore in net revenue this year, growing over 40% YoY, the brand will use the funding to expand offline in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai, alongside strategic marketing initiatives. The Bear House is already a leading menswear brand on Myntra and is expanding its reach via quick-commerce platforms like Zepto.

"You've emerged stronger with integrity intact—that resilience makes me want to believe in you," said Namita Thapar, reinforcing her confidence in the brand's future.

SHOEGR Secures USD 100K Funding from PedalStart to Expand Shoe Care Innovations

Mohali-based SHOEGR, a shoe care brand, has raised USD 100K in pre-seed funding from early-stage startup accelerator PedalStart. The funds will be strategically allocated toward product innovation, expanding market reach, and strengthening community engagement efforts.

SHOEGR's Co-founder Anuj Sachdeva said, "This funding comes at a crucial time as we witness steady year-on-year growth and prepare for the next phase of expansion. We want shoe care to be an integral part of personal grooming, not an afterthought. With this support, we will continue making shoe care more accessible and affordable for all."

Founded in 2021 by Saurabh Gupta, Anuj Sachdeva, and Ankit Roy, SHOEGR offers a diverse range of cleaning, protection, and storage solutions for all types of footwear, including sneakers, boots, and casual shoes. The brand is revolutionising India's footwear industry by promoting a culture of comprehensive shoe care.

Available on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Ajio, SHOEGR has also introduced India's first shoe cleaning kit with three specialised brushes. With its rapid growth, the brand expects to cross INR 1 crore in monthly sales by FY 2025-26.