Flipkart And PhonePe Expects To Be a $100 Billion Business In India, Says Walmart CFO
In its most recent quarter ended April 30, Walmart said its Flipkart business generated double-digit sales growth, boosted by new shoppers in some cities and a 50% jump in ad sales
PhonePe Raises Additional $100 Million From General Atlantic
With the latest capital infusion, PhonePe's total fund count in the current round has touched $850 million
PhonePe Raises $100 Million Additional Funding From General Atlantic
The investment will help fuel the fintech firm's expansion plans
PhonePe Raises $200 Million Additional Funding From Walmart
The company plans to deploy these funds to build and scale new businesses like insurance, wealth management, lending, stockbroking, ONDC-based shopping and account aggregators
PhonePe Raises $100 Million In Additional Funding At $12 Billion Valuation
The company plans to deploy these funds to scale up its payments and insurance businesses in India, as well as to launch and aggressively scale new businesses
PhonePe Becomes India's First Fintech Platform To Enable Cross-Border UPI Payments
The current launch supports all international merchant outlets in UAE, Singapore, Nepal and Bhutan that have a local QR code
PhonePe Raises $350 Million From General Atlantic
Just a month post separation from Flipkart, PhonePe announced it has raised funds through General Atlantic to be valued at USD 12 billion
Walmart Gets $1 Billion Tax Bill For PhonePe Shift To India: Report
In July 2022, the digital payments firm PhonePe had revealed its plan to shift its headquarters from Singapore to India
PhonePe Moves Domicile To India From Singapore
The fintech company is now wholly owned by and consolidated under PhonePe Pvt Ltd India
PhonePe Plans To Shift Headquarters From Singapore To India
PhonePe was valued at $5.5 billion with its latest fundraise of $700 million and the e-commerce firm, Flipkart, continues to remain its biggest shareholder
BharatPe Becomes Third Largest P2M UPI Payment Player, Surpasses GPay
BharatPe recorded INR 3,334 crore (USD 479 million) in transaction value in a total of 6.15 crore transactions for the month of November
Flipkart Splits PhonePe In a Separate Unit, Latter to Raise $700 Mn at $5.5 Bn Valuation
The Flipkart board has taken this decision to allow PhonePe to access dedicated capital to fund its long-term ambitions over the next three to four years
WhatsApp Pay To Start UPI-based Payments in India and What it Means For Other Payments Players
NPCI has allowed the messaging app to roll out the facility with only 20 million users initially
UPI Crosses 2 Bn Transactions, But Why has BHIM Taken a Beating
BHIM accounted for 46.6 per cent of all UPI transactions by volume in July 2017, but this has sharply declined to a paltry 1.06 per cent in July 2020
Flipkart Joins Hands with PhonePe's Rival Paytm for Big Billion Days Sale
This collaboration will facilitate Paytm users to easily pay through their Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI while shopping on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale