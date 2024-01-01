PhonePe

News and Trends

Flipkart And PhonePe Expects To Be a $100 Billion Business In India, Says Walmart CFO

In its most recent quarter ended April 30, Walmart said its Flipkart business generated double-digit sales growth, boosted by new shoppers in some cities and a 50% jump in ad sales

By Teena Jose
News and Trends

PhonePe Raises Additional $100 Million From General Atlantic

With the latest capital infusion, PhonePe's total fund count in the current round has touched $850 million

News and Trends

PhonePe Raises $100 Million Additional Funding From General Atlantic

The investment will help fuel the fintech firm's expansion plans

News and Trends

PhonePe Raises $200 Million Additional Funding From Walmart

The company plans to deploy these funds to build and scale new businesses like insurance, wealth management, lending, stockbroking, ONDC-based shopping and account aggregators

News and Trends

PhonePe Raises $100 Million In Additional Funding At $12 Billion Valuation

The company plans to deploy these funds to scale up its payments and insurance businesses in India, as well as to launch and aggressively scale new businesses

News and Trends

PhonePe Becomes India's First Fintech Platform To Enable Cross-Border UPI Payments

The current launch supports all international merchant outlets in UAE, Singapore, Nepal and Bhutan that have a local QR code

News and Trends

PhonePe Raises $350 Million From General Atlantic

Just a month post separation from Flipkart, PhonePe announced it has raised funds through General Atlantic to be valued at USD 12 billion

News and Trends

Walmart Gets $1 Billion Tax Bill For PhonePe Shift To India: Report

In July 2022, the digital payments firm PhonePe had revealed its plan to shift its headquarters from Singapore to India

News and Trends

PhonePe Moves Domicile To India From Singapore

The fintech company is now wholly owned by and consolidated under PhonePe Pvt Ltd India

News and Trends

PhonePe Plans To Shift Headquarters From Singapore To India

PhonePe was valued at $5.5 billion with its latest fundraise of $700 million and the e-commerce firm, Flipkart, continues to remain its biggest shareholder

News and Trends

BharatPe Becomes Third Largest P2M UPI Payment Player, Surpasses GPay

BharatPe recorded INR 3,334 crore (USD 479 million) in transaction value in a total of 6.15 crore transactions for the month of November

News and Trends

Flipkart Splits PhonePe In a Separate Unit, Latter to Raise $700 Mn at $5.5 Bn Valuation

The Flipkart board has taken this decision to allow PhonePe to access dedicated capital to fund its long-term ambitions over the next three to four years

News and Trends

WhatsApp Pay To Start UPI-based Payments in India and What it Means For Other Payments Players

NPCI has allowed the messaging app to roll out the facility with only 20 million users initially

News and Trends

UPI Crosses 2 Bn Transactions, But Why has BHIM Taken a Beating

BHIM accounted for 46.6 per cent of all UPI transactions by volume in July 2017, but this has sharply declined to a paltry 1.06 per cent in July 2020

News and Trends

Flipkart Joins Hands with PhonePe's Rival Paytm for Big Billion Days Sale

This collaboration will facilitate Paytm users to easily pay through their Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI while shopping on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale