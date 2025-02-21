PhonePe Begins Preparations for IPO, Eyes Public Listing in India The Bengaluru-based fintech leader, which dominates the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem, is poised to become the latest tech unicorn to go public.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

PhonePe CEO and Co-founder Sameer Nigam

Walmart-owned digital payments giant PhonePe has begun early-stage preparations for a potential initial public offering (IPO) in India, marking a significant milestone in its growth journey. The Bengaluru-based fintech leader, which dominates the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem, is poised to become the latest tech unicorn to go public.

Doug McMillon, CEO of Walmart, confirmed the development, stating, "PhonePe, our fintech business, is making preparations for an IPO in India. Our PhonePe team has long aspired to be a public company, and we are excited to be taking these early steps."

This move comes after PhonePe's strategic redomiciliation from Singapore to India in December 2022. The company has since restructured its operations, forming separate subsidiaries for its various non-payment businesses, setting the stage for a public listing.

PhonePe's decision to explore an IPO is backed by robust financial performance. In FY24, the company posted a 73% year-on-year surge in revenue, reaching INR 5,064 crore, driven by cost efficiencies and product diversification. It also turned profitable, recording an adjusted Profit After Tax (PAT) of INR 197 crore, a major turnaround from a INR 738 crore loss in the previous year.

Valued at approximately USD 12 billion in its last private fundraising round, PhonePe remains India's largest UPI payments player, controlling nearly 48% of the market. Its closest competitor, Google Pay, holds a 37% market share. However, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has been working to enforce a 30% cap on market share for non-bank third-party UPI apps. The deadline for compliance has been extended twice, now set for December 31, 2024.

PhonePe CEO and co-founder Sameer Nigam had previously expressed concerns about going public amid regulatory uncertainties. "The UPI market cap overhang is definitely a problem for us. I feel nervous going into the market if there's a 30% market share cap lurking or booming," Nigam had stated.

While industry experts speculate that the cap may never be implemented, the timing of PhonePe's IPO will likely align with the expiry of NPCI's deadline extension. The company's sustained profitability and market dominance could make its public debut an attractive proposition for investors.

As PhonePe progresses with its IPO plans, its performance in the coming quarters will be closely watched, with investors eager to see how the company navigates regulatory challenges while maintaining its growth momentum.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

The Mindset that Helped Me Start 5 Companies Before Age 30

If you were completely rational, you would never attempt anything.

By Tyler Hochman
News and Trends

Fullerton Financial Holdings Acquires Controlling Stake in Lendingkart for INR 252 Cr

This capital infusion aims to bolster Lendingkart's technology capabilities and expand its reach into underserved markets across India.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Indifi Co-Founder Siddharth Mahanot Exits Indifi After 9 Years, Alok Mittal and Sangram Singh to Lead

After the changeover, it is anticipated that Sangram Singh, the recently appointed chief executive officer (CEO), and another Co-founder, Alok Mittal, will take on leadership roles.

By Minakshi Sangwan
Business News

Amazon Is Replacing Chime, Its Proprietary Video Conferencing Software, With... Zoom

Amazon is also adopting Microsoft 365 tools like Word and PowerPoint.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

PALMONAS Raises INR 1.26 Cr from Namita Thapar & Ritesh Agarwal; Shraddha Kapoor Joins as Co-founder

With the fresh funds, PALMONAS aims to expand offline retail with exclusive stores in major cities and enter global markets like the US, Middle East, and Southeast Asia, while investing in AI-driven personalised jewelry recommendations.

By Entrepreneur Staff