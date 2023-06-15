Flipkart And PhonePe Expects To Be a $100 Billion Business In India, Says Walmart CFO In its most recent quarter ended April 30, Walmart said its Flipkart business generated double-digit sales growth, boosted by new shoppers in some cities and a 50% jump in ad sales

By Teena Jose

The chief financial officer of Walmart, on Wednesday at an investor conference, said that Flipkart marketplace and PhonePe payments business in India could be a $100 billion business buoyed by strong growth, according to a Reuters report.

"It is not crazy to think that both those businesses could be $100 billion businesses in the future," said John David Rainey, the CFO of Walmart.

Walmart does not break out sales of Flipkart and PhonePe but over the past few months, executives have singled out the two businesses as key drivers in meeting its target of doubling the gross merchandise volume it sells in foreign markets to $200 billion in five years, added the report.

In its most recent quarter ended April 30, Walmart said its Flipkart business generated double-digit sales growth, boosted by new shoppers in some cities and a 50% jump in ad sales. Flipkart was valued at more than $40 billion in 2022 and counts itself among India's most valuable startups.

Reportedly, Walmart also called PhonePe's performance "really impressive" after it hit an annualized payment value of $1 trillion led by the Unified Payments Interface, a highly popular method in India to make instant real-time payments.

According to National Payments Corporation of India, PhonePe controlled 46% share of the payments market in December and has 400 million registered users. In March, Walmart gave that business a boost by pouring an additional $200 million at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion, strengthening its position as India's most valuable payments startup.

