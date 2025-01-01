Physis Capital

Hudle, ANNY, and Omspace Raise Funding for Growth

The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Physis Capital Secures Over INR 200 Cr to Back High-Impact Startups

The fund aims to invest in 15–20 high-impact, tech-driven startups across Pre-Series A to Series B rounds.

Physis Capital Secures INR 150 Cr Commitment for INR 400 Cr Venture Fund

The fund, established by the founders of Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), is expected to reach its final close by early 2026.

LoanKuber, Fabrication Bazar, and PadelPark India Raise Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.