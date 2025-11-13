The pre-Series A funding came from GVFL, Physis Capital, Sathguru Catalysers, India EXIM Bank, and KITVEN.

Bengaluru-based Medtech company HRS Navigation has secured USD 5 million in a pre-Series A funding round.

The investment came from GVFL, Physis Capital, Sathguru Catalysers, India EXIM Bank, and KITVEN.

The fresh capital will be used to enhance product innovation, expand into global markets, scale manufacturing, and develop next-generation surgical navigation systems.

Founded by Arpit Paliwal and Shweta Paliwal, HRS Navigation is known for creating indigenously developed surgical navigation systems for cranial, spine, and ENT procedures.

The company claims to combine engineering expertise and research-driven innovation to produce high-precision platforms that make image-guided surgeries more accessible and affordable.

Its flagship product, the easyNav platform, is a navigation system designed to integrate seamlessly with existing operating room setups. The platform claims to have already supported more than 20,000 surgeries, helping surgeons achieve greater accuracy and confidence.

With a growing range of solutions across neurosurgery, spine, and ENT, HRS Navigation continues to strengthen India's presence in the global medtech landscape. The company aims to make advanced surgical navigation technologies available to hospitals of all sizes across the world.