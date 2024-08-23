LoanKuber, Fabrication Bazar, and PadelPark India Raise Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

LoanKuber Secures USD 3.5 Mn Funding to Boost AUM and Expand Outreach

LoanKuber, a brand under which Janasha Finance operates, has secured USD 3.5 million in a pre-Series B funding round, combining equity and debt. This round was led by Singapore-based TRTL VC, with continued support from existing investor Inflection Point Ventures. The round also saw contributions from Auxano, LetsVenture, Mavuca Capital, and notable angel investors like Ruchi Deepak (Acko), Prashant Tandon (1mg), and Pankaj Vermani (Clovia).

With this latest infusion, Janasha Finance's total funds raised surpassed USD 13 million, reinforcing its mission to enhance credit access for India's underserved communities. The capital will be primarily used to expand LoanKuber's assets under management (AUM), currently at INR 93 crore, and to enhance its technological infrastructure and leadership team. LoanKuber aims to double its AUM to INR 180 crore within the next year.

"The social sector is complex, and driving meaningful change in underserved communities requires more than just financial resources—it demands a deep understanding of the unique challenges these communities face," said Saurabh Nagpal, Founder and CEO of LoanKuber. "This fresh infusion of capital will help us scale our efforts, set up new branches, penetrate deeper into semi-urban communities in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, and ensure that we can continue building a more inclusive and equitable financial landscape."

Founded in 2018 by Saurabh and Saumya Nagpal, LoanKuber empowers micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and semi-skilled professionals, often overlooked by traditional financial institutions. The company has a unique focus on including women as co-applicants on 100% of its loans, promoting better credit behavior, and advancing women's land rights.

LoanKuber specialises in mortgage loans ranging from INR 3 to 10 lakh, primarily for business expansion. Its hybrid acquisition channels, including a digital connector platform and low-cost branches, claim to have reduced customer acquisition costs by 30%.

Fabrication Bazar Raises USD 3 Mn Funding to Expand Tech and Geographic Reach

Ben and Gaws Private Limited, the parent company of manufacturing tech startup Fabrication Bazar, has raised USD 3 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Physis Capital. This round also saw participation from Japan-based venture capital firm ICMG and existing investor Inflection Point Ventures.

The funds, which include a mix of equity and debt, will be used to enhance Fabrication Bazar's tech platform, expand its geographic presence beyond India, particularly in the GCC and Southeast Asia markets, and strengthen its leadership team.

Founded in 2016 by Dwaipayan Dutta and Ankur Gupta, Fabrication Bazar is an asset-light, tech-enabled manufacturing platform specialising in industrial steel products. Serving over 400 clients across diverse sectors—including EPC, manufacturing, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, energy, petrochemicals, and more—Fabrication Bazar collaborates with 330+ fabrication vendors across India.

The company's proprietary tech-driven process boosts production efficiency by splitting products into multiple parts and processing them simultaneously, significantly reducing delivery times.

Fabrication Bazar claims to offer a catalogue of 50+ proprietary SKUs.

"The Pre-Series A round is a continued validation of our asset-light strategy and our approach to addressing the challenges in India's steel fabrication industry," said Dwaipayan Dutta, Co-founder and CEO. "Our tech-enabled platform empowers thousands of MSME steel fabricators across India, delivering quality products to blue-chip clients and providing access to capital. We see significant growth opportunities ahead."

Riverstone Capital, an Indian boutique investment bank, acted as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction.

PadelPark India Secures Funding from Parth Jindal to Boost Infrastructure and Academy Offerings

PadelPark India, a leader in promoting the sport of Padel in India, has secured new funding led by Parth Jindal, Founder of JSW Sports and Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS).

The new capital will be used to expand PadelPark's infrastructure, enhance its academy offerings, and support event management.

Parth Jindal, Founder of JSW Sports and IIS, said, "PadelPark is building an ecosystem for the sport of Padel in the country, ranging from establishing the necessary infrastructure to creating a coach and student education program to establishing a robust tournament framework."

"The Founders' vision of expanding access through innovation and community building aligns perfectly with our own vision of transforming India into a sporting nation. Padel is a fast-growing global sport that I have no doubt will become an Olympic sport in the future, and I am excited to work with the PadelPark team to increase the popularity of the sport in India," Jindal added.

Founded in 2020 by Ronak Daftary, Jigar Doshi, Nikhil Sachdev, and Pratik Doshi, PadelPark India partners with Sky Padel and operates the Indian Padel Academy, offering coaching at various levels.

With 11 existing courts and over 22 constructed for clients like Willingdon Sports Club and Marriott Suites, PadelPark plans to build over 100 Padel clubs nationwide.

Upcoming goals include delivering 40 courts in the next three months, opening 15 new clubs, and hosting a major Padel tournament with 90 teams on August 23rd.