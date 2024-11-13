The fund, established by the founders of Inflection Point Ventures (IPV), is expected to reach its final close by early 2026.

Venture capital firm Physis Capital has secured commitments totaling INR 150 crore for its INR 400 crore (USD 50 million) fund, aiming to support 12-15 promising startups in India, according to General Partner Vinay Bansal.

The INR 400 crore fund is structured into four segments: INR 100 crore each from retail investors, family offices, financial institutions, and government contributions. "We have closed INR 100 crore from retail investors and half of the family office bucket, amounting to a commitment of INR 150 crore so far," Bansal told PTI.

Physis Capital has already begun deploying the fund, recently investing INR 5 crore in CTPL, a company focused on university admissions support. CTPL claims to have demonstrated strong growth, doubling revenue annually for the past three years and maintaining profitability. It is also set to expand internationally this year. To date, the company has raised USD 4 million through a combination of dilutive and non-dilutive funding in this round.

Physis Capital, whose founders are also behind investments in notable startups like Bharat Pe, Blusmart, and Otipy, also invested earlier this year in Ben & Gaws. This strategic fund aims to provide critical backing to startups with strong potential in India's growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.