You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hudle Raises USD 2.5 Mn in Series A Led by Sky Impact Capital

Hudle, a sports community platform, has raised USD 2.5 million in Series A funding from Sky Impact Capital. The round also saw participation from Physis Capital, Atrium Venture, Mahesh Bhupathi, Gaurav Kapur, and the founders of Blue Tokai and Nitro Commerce.

The funds will be used to accelerate product innovation focused on features like seamless court booking, match discovery and performance tracking, especially for the fast-growing sports of pickleball and padel. Hudle also plans to expand its network of partner venues across major cities and towns in India.

"Playing sports should be as easy and normal as going out for coffee," said Suhail Narain, Founder and CEO of Hudle. "This fundraise is about improving experience, technology and community for players."

Founded in 2018 by Suhail Narain, Arjun Singh Verma and Sonam Taneja, Hudle connects sports enthusiasts with venues and offers tools for managing facilities and tracking player performance.

In August, Hudle will launch GRIP, India's first scoring and rating system for emerging sports such as pickleball, padel and badminton.

With over 2,000 courts across 60 cities and more than 100,000 monthly games, Hudle has recorded strong growth. It aims to reach three million games played by the end of the fiscal year, strengthening its position as India's leading platform for emerging community sports.

ANNY Secures INR 10 Cr from Atomic Capital

ANNY, a fashion-tech startup, has raised INR 10 crore in a pre-Series A round led by Atomic Capital. The funds will be directed toward broadening its product range, boosting innovation, enhancing its technology platform, hiring senior leadership, and growing its distribution network.

Founder and CEO Japjot Singh said the company aims to scale with intelligence and speed. "We built ANNY to deliver global fashion at prices modern Indian women can access. This funding fuels our mission to become an INR 100 crore annual revenue brand while staying nimble and responsive," he said.

ANNY was co-founded in 2023 by Japjot Singh, Aveen Kaur, and Rahul Tanwar. The startup offers a wide selection of affordable luxury fashion designed for Indian women. Using a real-time, inventory-light model, ANNY creates fashion pieces that follow global trends while minimising inventory waste.

The brand operates through a vertically integrated supply chain and a proprietary tech stack, ensuring efficient operations and quick delivery. In just over a year, the brand claims to have grown eightfold, with plans to expand further across categories and customer segments in the coming months.

Omspace Bags USD 3 Mn in Pre-Seed Round

Omspace Rocket and Exploration has secured USD 3 million in a pre-seed funding round from a Family Office and an Angel Investor.

The Ahmedabad-based space-tech startup plans to use the capital to complete and begin testing the Infinity One prototype, hire specialised talent, expand its research and development team, and strengthen its manufacturing and ground support infrastructure.

"This funding is a major milestone in our mission to democratise access to space from India. We are deeply thankful to CrAdLE and EDII for believing in our vision and enabling us with the resources, mentorship, and environment to take bold leaps," said Ravindra Raj Binod Mistri, Co-founder of Omspace.

Founded in 2020 by Ravindra Raj Binod Mistri, Maulik Mota, and Stutika Padamshali, Omspace focuses on building reusable launch vehicles for small and nano satellites. The startup's flagship product, Infinity One, is designed to carry payloads of around 350 kilograms to altitudes reaching 800 kilometers.

Omspace aims to offer an affordable and fuel-efficient launch system to support the expanding needs of India's space ecosystem. The startup has also expanded internationally by establishing a branch in the United Arab Emirates, with its first commercial launch scheduled for January 2028.