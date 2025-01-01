Pre-Series B

KisanKonnect Secures INR 72 Cr in Pre-Series B Led by Bajaj Finserv

The round also saw participation from Mistry Ventures, Desai Foods, Dhanuka Agritech, and Action Tessa Family Office.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Yoho Footwear Secures INR 27 Cr in Pre-Series B Round Led by Gulf Islamic Investments

Yoho will use the funds for product development, R&D, marketing, and offline expansion while also focusing on recruiting to support its growth and achieve its ambitious business goals.

Cold-chain Marketplace Celcius Logistics Raises INR 40 Cr in Pre-Series B Led by IvyCap Ventures

The Mumbai-based platform aims to deploy the fresh funding to expand its market reach across transportation and warehousing and reach over 500 cities in the next year.

Climate Tech Startup Recykal Raises USD 13 Mn in Pre-Series B from 360 ONE Asset

With the raised funding, the Hyderabad-based startup will be able to continue innovating its technology, products, and services.