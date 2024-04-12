You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Climate Tech Startup Recykal Raises USD 13 Mn in Pre-Series B from 360 ONE Asset With the raised funding, the Hyderabad-based startup will be able to continue innovating its technology, products, and services.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Abhay Deshpande, Recykal's Founder and CEO

B2B waste management and recycling platform Recykal announced that it has raised INR 110 crore (~ USD 13 million) from a Category II scheme managed by 360 ONE Asset Management Limited (earlier known as IIFL Asset Management Limited).

So far, Recykal has secured USD 35 million in capital from several sources, including Morgan Stanley, Circulate Capital, Triton Investment Advisors, Pidilite Industries' Executive Vice Chairman Ajay Parekh, Arun Venkatachalam, and Vellyan Subbiah from the Murugappa Group.

Abhay Deshpande, Recykal's Founder and CEO, said, "As we embark on the next phase of our growth journey, this investment will enable us to drive further innovation in our technology, products, and solutions. Thus, this will pave the way for us to amplify our growth and strengthen our position as a trusted sustainability partner."

Founded in 2016 by Anirudha Jalan, Abhishek Deshpande, and Abhay Deshpande, Recykal serves as an essential middleman in the waste management ecosystem by facilitating connections between producers, waste generators, facilitators, and other industry stakeholders.

It operates in several categories, offering circularity and sustainability solutions, including plastic, paper, metal, e-waste, tyres, and batteries.

With a network of more than 400 brands, 500 recyclers and co-processors, 10,000 enterprises, and 600 urban local authorities, Recykal has processed 700,000 metric tons of waste so far and strives to increase awareness of efficient waste management techniques.

Sameer Nath, CIO and Head of Private Equity at 360 ONE Asset, said, "The company has demonstrated significant progress and scale in achieving circularity of value chain, as opposed to the traditional linear "take-make-dispose" approach, by solving for demand aggregation and resource utilisation, which we believe is imperative in building a sustainable future."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Home Improvement Platform Arrivae Secures INR 21 Cr from Mithun Sacheti

With a mission to enable emotions through home design, the Mumbai-based platform aims to deploy the funding to expand its distribution further.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

This One Word Is a Giveaway That You Used ChatGPT to Write an Email, According to an Expert

"Delve" has increased its presence in written work since ChatGPT entered the scene.

By Emily Rella
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Career

The 11 Best Self-Employed Jobs for Today's Market

Are you looking to step away from the normal workflow and become your own boss? Check out these 11 business ideas to become a boss today.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

This Dad Started a Side Hustle to Save for His Daughter's College Fund — Then It Earned $1 Million and Caught Apple's Attention

In 2015, Greg Kerr, now owner of Alchemy Merch, was working as musician when he noticed a lucrative opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

4 Common Mistakes That Will Spell Doom Your Ecommerce Business

It's hard to spot a success story before it happens, yet it's easy to tell if a business will struggle. With that in mind, here are the four most common mistakes people make that you should avoid when starting an ecommerce business.

By Martins Lasmanis