SpeakX.ai Raises USD 16 Mn to Strengthen AI-Powered English Learning

The Pre-Series B round was led by WestBridge Capital with Elevation, Goodwater, and angels Shyamal Anadkat and Ronnie Screwvala participating.

SpeakX.ai, a generative AI-powered English speaking platform, has raised USD 16 million in a Pre-Series B round led by WestBridge Capital, with participation from Elevation Capital and Goodwater Capital.

Notable angel investors, including Shyamal Anadkat of OpenAI and Ronnie Screwvala of upGrad, also participated.

Founded in 2023 by Arpit Mittal, the Gurugram-based startup aims to bridge India's spoken English gap by combining artificial intelligence with speech technology. "India does not need another generic edtech app. We are building a truly AI-native language company with the ambition of making SpeakX synonymous with English speaking," said Mittal.

The new funding will fuel product innovation, strengthen the team, and introduce regional language support. Currently, 70 percent of SpeakX's learners are Hindi-speaking, with plans to expand into Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, and Bengali markets over the next year.

Mittal emphasised that while the company's technology is globally ready, the focus remains firmly on India-first growth.

SpeakX claims to have achieved over one million monthly learners, 200,000 paying subscribers, and an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of USD 7.5 million. The startup has been EBITDA-positive since April 2025, generating USD 150,000 in monthly profits and USD 1 million in cumulative EBITDA over five months.

Learners engage with its AI tutor for an average of 15 minutes per session, participating in role-plays that mimic real-life situations such as interviews or workplace discussions.

"English for our users is not just a skill, it is confidence, career, and dignity," Mittal added, underscoring the platform's broader social impact.

SpeakX.ai now aims to reach USD 100 crore in annual EBITDA by 2026 and build a USD 300–400 million business in India within the next few years.

Indian competitors in the AI-driven English learning space include Enguru, ELSA Speak, Orai, and Utter.