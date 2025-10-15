SpeakX.ai Raises USD 16 Mn to Strengthen AI-Powered English Learning The Pre-Series B round was led by WestBridge Capital with Elevation, Goodwater, and angels Shyamal Anadkat and Ronnie Screwvala participating.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Arpit Mittal, Founder & CEO of SpeakX.ai

SpeakX.ai, a generative AI-powered English speaking platform, has raised USD 16 million in a Pre-Series B round led by WestBridge Capital, with participation from Elevation Capital and Goodwater Capital.

Notable angel investors, including Shyamal Anadkat of OpenAI and Ronnie Screwvala of upGrad, also participated.

Founded in 2023 by Arpit Mittal, the Gurugram-based startup aims to bridge India's spoken English gap by combining artificial intelligence with speech technology. "India does not need another generic edtech app. We are building a truly AI-native language company with the ambition of making SpeakX synonymous with English speaking," said Mittal.

The new funding will fuel product innovation, strengthen the team, and introduce regional language support. Currently, 70 percent of SpeakX's learners are Hindi-speaking, with plans to expand into Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, and Bengali markets over the next year.

Mittal emphasised that while the company's technology is globally ready, the focus remains firmly on India-first growth.

SpeakX claims to have achieved over one million monthly learners, 200,000 paying subscribers, and an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of USD 7.5 million. The startup has been EBITDA-positive since April 2025, generating USD 150,000 in monthly profits and USD 1 million in cumulative EBITDA over five months.

Learners engage with its AI tutor for an average of 15 minutes per session, participating in role-plays that mimic real-life situations such as interviews or workplace discussions.

"English for our users is not just a skill, it is confidence, career, and dignity," Mittal added, underscoring the platform's broader social impact.

SpeakX.ai now aims to reach USD 100 crore in annual EBITDA by 2026 and build a USD 300–400 million business in India within the next few years.

Indian competitors in the AI-driven English learning space include Enguru, ELSA Speak, Orai, and Utter.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Consuma Raises $1.3Mn led by Equirus InnovateX Fund

Consuma operates by helping brands derive insights from digital behaviour data at scale. The company was publicly launched six months ago and has worked with more than 35 global brands, including Godrej and Britannia.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Everbright Health Receives $7 Mn Seed funding from W Health Ventures & Sanos Capital

The company said it will use the funds to further build out its technology platform, accelerate sales across the US, and launch newer therapy areas with similar operational models.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growth Strategies

Trends that will shape the Coworking Sector in 2023

Modern workplaces must shift from being office-centric to being human-centric, with a focus on flexibility, employee well-being, and sustainability.

By Amit Ramani
Leadership

Gen Next Inc – How Legacy Meets New-Age Innovation

At Entrepreneur India's 2025 Summit in Delhi, the current generation of conglomerates such as the LaLiT Suri Group, Berger Paints, Inox GFL Group, shared their legacy lessons and what it takes to continue scaling established businesses in India

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

SpeakX.ai Raises USD 16 Mn to Strengthen AI-Powered English Learning

The Pre-Series B round was led by WestBridge Capital with Elevation, Goodwater, and angels Shyamal Anadkat and Ronnie Screwvala participating.

By Entrepreneur Staff