Specialty Chemical Startup Elchemy Secures USD 5.6 Mn Funding Led by Prime Venture Partners
The fresh funds will be deployed for building a team in the US, strengthening its tech leadership, and investing in advanced supply chain visibility solutions.
Investing in India's Future with a 10X Vision: Amit Somani
The Bengaluru-based firm has made over 45 investments in a variety of industries, including fintech, SaaS, edtech, health care, and logistics. MyGate, Niyo, Sunstone Eduversity, Wheelseye, Quizizz, and Poshn are among some of its portfolio companies.
The Best Startup Funding This Week [May 4–May 10]
This week [May 4–May 10], the startups on the following list have raised the most money. Here's a brief overview of them: