Sharthok Chakraborty, Co-founder and CEO, Klaar | LinkedIn

Klaar, a San Francisco-based performance management platform, has secured USD 5 million in a Series A funding round led by Prime Venture Partners, with additional participation from existing investor Shastra VC.

The fresh capital will support the company's expansion in the US, onboarding of new clients, and significant growth of its India engineering hub.

The Bengaluru-based engineering and AI team is expected to expand by nearly 40 percent in the next 12 months. The India hub will be central to building and innovating Klaar's AI-powered solutions, the company said in an official release.

Founded in 2022 by Sharthok Chakraborty and Atri Roy, Klaar provides a suite of tools that includes goals and OKRs, reviews and one-on-one check-ins, AI-backed calibration, personalised development plans, and surveys including 360-degree feedback.

The platform provides data-driven insights to reduce bias in evaluations and helps leaders align teams with measurable outcomes.

"Having spent years as an HR professional, constantly battling with clunky and outdated tools, I know firsthand how frustrating performance management can be. We built Klaar to solve those operational pain points," said Sharthok Chakraborty, Co-founder and CEO.

"It is a tool that HR teams will actually want to implement, combining deep HR expertise with technology so organisations can finally make performance management a strategic advantage," added Atri Roy, Co-founder and COO.

Klaar claims that it is already working with companies in North America such as Vidyard, Armstrong, and Zenwork. Its expansion into the US market comes at a time when HR leaders face growing challenges in retaining talent and fostering engagement in hybrid work environments.

Klaar competes with platforms such as Lattice, 15Five, CultureAmp, Leapsome, and Betterworks.
