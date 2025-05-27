The round also saw participation from existing investor Chiratae Ventures, Navam Capital, and Ashok Atluri, Founder of Zen Technologies, bringing Frinks AI's total funding to USD 6.25 million.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Frinks AI, a deep-tech startup founded by IIT Hyderabad alumni Aditya Agrawal, Dharmgya Sharma, and Subhra S. Bhattacherjee, has raised USD 5.4 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Prime Venture Partners.

The round also saw participation from existing investor Chiratae Ventures, Navam Capital, and Ashok Atluri, Founder of Zen Technologies, bringing Frinks AI's total funding to USD 6.25 million.

The company plans to deploy the new capital to expand its Vision AI platform across global manufacturing markets, invest in cutting-edge R&D, and build a strong presence in the US—one of its key target geographies. It is also forging strategic go-to-market partnerships with OEMs and automation firms to scale adoption.

"With ongoing supply chain disruptions and rising global trade tensions, we're seeing a strong push toward localised manufacturing as countries prioritise internal consumption," said Aditya Agrawal, CEO and Co-founder. "This marks the beginning of a new industrial revolution—one powered by advanced technologies that drive higher productivity and cost efficiency. Frinks AI is at the forefront of this transformation."

Frinks AI specialises in building foundational Vision AI models tailored for visual inspection and quality control in manufacturing. These systems, backed by over five years of deep research, provide manufacturers with highly accurate, generalisable AI solutions. By combining foundational models with in-house fine-tuning using minimal data, Frinks guarantees up to 99.99% inspection accuracy.

"Visual inspection in manufacturing has existed for decades but has long been limited by rule-based systems," noted Brij Bhushan, Partner at Prime VP. "Frinks' proprietary models dramatically improve applicability and reliability. We're excited to support their journey to scale globally."

Frinks AI's no-code platform empowers manufacturers to automate inspection workflows, integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure, and deploy at scale. Currently operational across 1,000+ production lines worldwide, its technology is used in industries including automotive, consumer goods, building materials, cement, steel, and medical devices. Customers have seen significant improvements in defect reduction, product consistency, and throughput.

Strategic support from leaders such as S Ramadorai (former MD & CEO, TCS), Dr V Sumantran (former Executive Director, Tata Motors), and Dr Gopichand Katragadda (former Group CTO, Tata Sons) reinforces Frinks AI's mission to revolutionize factory floors with intelligent automation.

Frinks AI is not just building tools—it is enabling manufacturers to achieve flawless production, drive global competitiveness, and future-proof operations in an era of AI-led industrial evolution.