Ex-Citi Eexecutive and KaHa Founder Launch USD 150 Mn Private Equity Fund
Frontier Tech Capital to invest in growth-stage technology companies in India and Southeast Asia with cheques above USD 10 million.
Private Equity Fund ChrysCapital Invests up to USD 100 Mn in Centre for Sight
With the raised funds, the New Delhi-based eye care chain CFS aims to further scale and serve the growing demand for eye care in India, both across Tier I and Tier II cities.
Hinduja Tech Raises USD 50 Mn from Private Equity Fund Creador
The Chennai-based company will use the raised funds to augment its existing capabilities in research and development through organic and inorganic means, enhance its global footprint and expand its state of the art labs.
InCred Alternative Investments Launches Private Equity Fund, Targeting INR 500 Cr AUM
KKR-backed InCred plans to invest the funds in privately-owned companies across the consumer, financial services, technology and enterprise services sectors at Series B and C stages.