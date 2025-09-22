Ex-Citi Eexecutive and KaHa Founder Launch USD 150 Mn Private Equity Fund Frontier Tech Capital to invest in growth-stage technology companies in India and Southeast Asia with cheques above USD 10 million.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pawan Gandhi, Frontier Tech Capital

Frontier Tech Capital, a newly launched private equity firm, is raising a USD 150 million maiden fund to back growth-stage technology and tech-enabled businesses across Southeast Asia and India.

The fund has been co-founded by Pawan Gandhi, founder of Singapore-based IoT startup KaHa that was acquired by consumer electronics brand boAt in 2022, along with former Citi executive Brijesh Pande and Texas-based Plainview chief executive Razat Gaurav.

In a recent interaction with YourStory, Gandhi revealed that the fund has already secured commitments amounting to nearly half of the proposed corpus. The firm is preparing to write its first cheques of upwards of USD 10 million each and expects to invest in 10 to 15 companies over the life of the fund.

The focus will be on companies with annual revenues of at least USD 50 million. Gandhi stressed that the team is looking beyond top-line figures, examining profitability, scalability, and long-term growth prospects. "We also look at the quality of revenue. We are very keen to understand if the company is now operationally kind of profitable? What are the growth prospects? Is the technology something that can be scaled to other parts of the world?" he said.

The fund has a planned tenure of eight years to ensure patient deployment of capital. Its investor base comprises a mix of global family offices and institutions, including commitments from Japan-based institutions, Singapore family offices, and a pool of limited partners from the United Arab Emirates. Interest has also come from Indian family offices.

To strengthen its regional presence, Frontier Tech has established teams across key Southeast Asian markets. Former SoftBank India head Manoj Kohli is leading its Indian investment strategy. Gandhi highlighted that the fund's approach is not to follow rigid country allocations but to make merit-based investments. However, he acknowledged that Indian startups form a significant portion of the current pipeline.

Frontier Tech is eyeing specific strengths in different geographies. Vietnam, Gandhi said, has developed a strong base in manufacturing technology and operationally efficient solutions, while Thailand is making strides in creative technology, including gaming and animation.

In India, agritech has emerged as a promising sector. Gandhi noted that agritech companies in the country are unique as they remain profitability-driven and aim for large-scale impact rather than being driven by "urban metrics." He added that these ventures operate on a broader canvas, with the potential to transform rural economies in meaningful ways.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Science & Technology

7 AI Tools to Build a Profitable One-Person Business That Runs While You Sleep

Smart systems to help solo founders scale fast.

By Ben Angel
Technology

Kaynes Semicon To Get Into Fab, Design Lab & GPUs; $150 Million Investment in New Tech

We want to be an original design manufacturer (ODM) company, that's the vision for our second innings, says, Raghu Panicker, CEO, Kaynes Semicon

By Shrabona Ghosh
Business News

Jaguar Land Rover Shuts Down Production After Cyberattack, Costing the Company More than a Billion So Far

Wealthy Americans love their Range Rovers. It might be tough to find a new one soon.

By Erin Davis
Lifestyle

The Discoverer: Ashok Vashist, Founder and CEO, WTiCabs

Growing up as the son of an Indian Navy officer, Vashist was fortunate to be surrounded by the sea from an early age and had sailing and swimming be part of his childhood

By Punita Sabharwal
Entrepreneurs

Skills for the New Age Wedding Entrepreneur

These key skills are essentials for wedding entrepreneurs today, but when supplemented by refined taste that lends itself well to curating ideas for every budget, they make for an exceptional bouquet of services

By Aditi Garg