Astrotalk Appoints Deepak Khetan as CFO Amid Expansion Drive
Khetan will oversee financial planning, compliance, risk management, and investor relations while also playing a role in broader business decisions.
Kaleidofin Raises USD 5.3 Mn from IDH Farmfit to Scale Lending and Tech Capabilities
The newly raised capital will be deployed to scale Kaleidofin's lending portfolio and enhance its proprietary technology stack, which includes credit scoring tools, middleware infrastructure, and risk services.
Ashish Mishra Steps Down as Clensta CBO, Cites Acquisition Strategy Mismatch
The Gurugram-based startup, founded in 2016 by Puneet Gupta, specialises in personal care products using waterless technology.
How the Pandemic Brought About Expansion Possibilities for Clensta
Puneet Gupta, CEO & Founder, Clensta, elaborates how the pandemic and the increased caution towards sanitation fuelled their business