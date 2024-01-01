Purplle
Beauty Unicorn Purplle Gains INR 1,000 Cr Investment, Offers Major ESOP Liquidity
The Mumbai-based brand also announced an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) liquidity programme, offering INR 50 crore in liquidity to its employees.
Alternative Credit Platform BlackSoil Invests USD 49 Mn in 30 Deals in Q4
The Mumbai-based firm's portfolio includes enterprises like Ideaforge, Upstox, Bluestone, OYO, Udaan, Zetwerk, Spinny, Yatra, Purplle, and Curefoods.
Kedaara Capital Closes its Fourth Fund at USD 1.74 Bn
Kedaara recently made an investment in the Bengaluru-based ice cream brand Dairy Day.
e-Beauty Startup Purplle Turns Unicorn With $33 Million Series E Round
The fresh capital will be invested in developing better technology, build private labels and strengthen the product