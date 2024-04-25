📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Kedaara Capital Closes its Fourth Fund at USD 1.74 Bn Kedaara recently made an investment in the Bengaluru-based ice cream brand Dairy Day.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Manish Kejriwal, Founder & Managing Partner, Kedaara Capital

Private equity firm Kedaara Capital, which focuses on India, closed its fourth fund for USD 1.74 billion.

Sector-agnostic Kedaara is bullish on a number of sectors, including consumer, IT, healthcare, and financial services. Kedaara focuses on attractive investment opportunities in India.

The fund would like to make both control and minority deals. The ideal range would be USD 75 million to USD 150 million. The funds may even look for considerably larger transactions with co-investments.

The new fundraising milestone was reached at a time when a number of major homegrown PE funds are having difficulty persuading limited partners to write sizable checks amidst global volatility leading to a cash crunch.

The platform recently made an investment in the ice cream brand Dairy Day.

Manish Kejriwal, Sunish Sharma, and Nishant Sharma are the founders and managing partners of Kedaara.

For its third fund in 2021, the platform has raised roughly USD 1.1 billion. The dermatological chain Oliva Skin & Hair Clinic, Purplle, an online marketplace for beauty and personal care products, and Perfios were among the major investments made through that vehicle.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Business News

James Clear Explains Why the 'Two Minute Rule' Is the Key to Long-Term Habit Building

The hardest step is usually the first one, he says. So make it short.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

How Mindset Plays a Role in Your Entrepreneurial Success

Don't overlook the importance of mindset when you're starting or growing a business.

By Joseph Camberato
Management

7 Ways You Can Use AI to 10x Your Leadership Skills

While technology can boost individual efficiency and effectiveness, it's essential to balance their use with human intuition and creativity to avoid losing personal connection and to optimize workplace satisfaction.

By Gaurav Aggarwal
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Business News

Passengers Are Now Entitled to a Full Cash Refund for Canceled Flights, 'Significant' Delays

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced new rules for commercial passengers on Wednesday.

By Emily Rella
Living

Improve Your Work-Life Balance By Applying These 4 Business Skills to Your Personal Life

Stressed? Try one of these four strategies to improve your work/life balance today. Hint: You already use them every day at work.

By Tivi Jones