Kedaara recently made an investment in the Bengaluru-based ice cream brand Dairy Day.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Private equity firm Kedaara Capital, which focuses on India, closed its fourth fund for USD 1.74 billion.

Sector-agnostic Kedaara is bullish on a number of sectors, including consumer, IT, healthcare, and financial services. Kedaara focuses on attractive investment opportunities in India.

The fund would like to make both control and minority deals. The ideal range would be USD 75 million to USD 150 million. The funds may even look for considerably larger transactions with co-investments.

The new fundraising milestone was reached at a time when a number of major homegrown PE funds are having difficulty persuading limited partners to write sizable checks amidst global volatility leading to a cash crunch.

The platform recently made an investment in the ice cream brand Dairy Day.

Manish Kejriwal, Sunish Sharma, and Nishant Sharma are the founders and managing partners of Kedaara.

For its third fund in 2021, the platform has raised roughly USD 1.1 billion. The dermatological chain Oliva Skin & Hair Clinic, Purplle, an online marketplace for beauty and personal care products, and Perfios were among the major investments made through that vehicle.