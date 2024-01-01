PV Sindhu
News and Trends
Badminton Star PV Sindhu Joins Greenday's Better Nutrition as Investor and Ambassador
This collaboration aims to combat micronutrient deficiencies in India through innovative biofortified foods, enhancing both consumer health and farmer livelihoods.
News and Trends
#4 Things That Has Made PV Sindhu a World Champion
PV Sindhu becomes the only Indian woman to win BWF World Championships
News and Trends
Golden Victory: PV Sindhu Becomes the First Indian to Win BWF World Tour Finals
Defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the finals, Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu wins the season-ending BWF World Tournament
Leadership
3 Performance Lessons From PV Sindhu's Final Match
This 21 year old become the first women to win the Silver for India.