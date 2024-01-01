PV Sindhu

News and Trends

Badminton Star PV Sindhu Joins Greenday's Better Nutrition as Investor and Ambassador

This collaboration aims to combat micronutrient deficiencies in India through innovative biofortified foods, enhancing both consumer health and farmer livelihoods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

#4 Things That Has Made PV Sindhu a World Champion

PV Sindhu becomes the only Indian woman to win BWF World Championships

News and Trends

Golden Victory: PV Sindhu Becomes the First Indian to Win BWF World Tour Finals

Defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the finals, Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu wins the season-ending BWF World Tournament

Leadership

3 Performance Lessons From PV Sindhu's Final Match

This 21 year old become the first women to win the Silver for India.