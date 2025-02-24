KiranaPro On-Boards PV Sindhu as Brand Ambassador and Investor Beyond lending her name to the brand, PV Sindhu will take an active role in KiranaPro's mission to bridge the digital divide for small retailers. She will also be the official brand ambassador during IPL 2025.

Handout

KiranaPro, an AI-powered quick commerce platform, has on-boarded badminton superstar and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu as both an investor and brand ambassador. Sindhu's investment marks the first commitment in KiranaPro's seed funding round, highlighting her belief in the company's mission to revolutionize India's retail ecosystem by equipping local kirana stores with cutting-edge technology and AI-driven solutions. The partnership between PV Sindhu and KiranaPro is being facilitated by Cornerstone Sport, as per a press release.

Beyond lending her name to the brand, PV Sindhu will take an active role in KiranaPro's mission to bridge the digital divide for small retailers. As the official brand ambassador during IPL 2025, her presence will further amplify the company's reach. As part of this collaboration, PV Sindhu will be prominently featured in various digital and traditional media campaigns. With the company focusing on expanding its presence in tier II and tier III cities, this association is expected to enhance trust and familiarity among small business owners in these regions.

Commenting on the partnership, Deepak Ravindran, co-founder & CEO of KiranaPro, stated, "This partnership marks a significant milestone for KiranaPro. PV Sindhu is the embodiment of skill and determination. We have taken on the task of building a nationwide network connecting lakhs of kirana stores to millions of local customers. Sindhu's support is a recognition of our efforts and will act as a catalyst for us to work even harder towards the cause of empowering local communities."

Dipankar Sarkar, co-founder & CTO, KiranaPro, added, "We are extremely excited that a national icon like PV Sindhu has decided to back our vision to empower neighborhood kirana stores. Her support for our tech-driven and AI-powered solutions will help accelerate the digital transformation of small businesses across the country. Together, we can bring positive change to smaller cities and towns in India."

Sharing her enthusiasm, PV Sindhu said, "I've always believed in the power of empowerment, and KiranaPro is making a real difference by helping neighbourhood kirana stores embrace technology, unlock new opportunities, and thrive in an increasingly digital world. This goes beyond retail—it's about transforming the rural economy and contributing to India's overall development. I'm proud to join KiranaPro, both as brand ambassador and investor, to support this meaningful mission of empowering communities and creating a lasting impact."

Jogesh Lulla, co-founder & COO of Cornerstone Sport, emphasized the broader vision of this partnership. "PV Sindhu has always been an advocate for excellence and empowerment, both on and off the court. Her partnership with KiranaPro is more than just a collaboration—it's a shared vision to uplift small businesses and bring digital transformation to India's kirana stores. At Cornerstone Sport, we are proud to have facilitated this association and look forward to seeing it create a lasting impact."

KiranaPro has already onboarded over 30,000 kirana stores, cementing its position as India's first ONDC-integrated quick commerce platform. Following its recent acquisition of Jopper.app, the company is rapidly expanding its presence.

In a bid to involve everyday consumers in this transformative journey, KiranaPro is also launching a community investment round, allowing individuals to invest in the future of commerce alongside PV Sindhu.
