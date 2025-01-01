Quadria Capital
Quadria Capital Closes Oversubscribed USD 1 Bn Fund III to Power Asia's Healthcare Future
Quadria's Fund III, 40% deployed, backs Aragen, NephroPlus, and Maxivision, aiming to build a 10-company portfolio delivering scalable, accessible healthcare across Asia through strategic majority and minority investments.
Money Matters: This Week's Top Startup Funding Stories (Jan 10–17)
The week from January 10 to January 17 witnessed remarkable funding activity in India's startup ecosystem, underscoring the sector's resilience and innovation. Here's a roundup of the most notable funding deals and the startups driving change across diverse industries:
Quadria Capital Invests USD 100 Mn in Hyderabad-Based Aragen Life Sciences to Drive Global Expansion
This funding, which values Aragen at approximately USD 1.4 billion, involves a significant capital infusion along with a minor secondary sale by existing investors.
PE Firm Quadria Capital Invests USD 102 Mn in Dialysis Chain NephroPlus
The Hyderabad-based dialysis chain platform will utilise the fresh capital to expand its presence in new geographies and for bolt-on acquisitions.