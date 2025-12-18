Quadria Capital Secures Partial Exit in NephroPlus IPO Quadria invested in NephroPlus in May 2024 to support its expansion across Asia and other regions.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sunil Thakur, Partner and Investment Committee Member, Quadria Capital

Healthcare focused private equity firm Quadria Capital has secured a partial exit from its investment in Nephrocare Health Services Limited (NephroPlus), following the company's IPO. The move marks Quadria's fastest value creation cycle so far, with capital returned within about 1.5 years of its investment.

As per the official statement, NephroPlus shares listed at a premium of around 7 percent over the issue price of INR 490, reflecting positive investor sentiment. The IPO was subscribed 14 times overall, while demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers stood at 27 times. The anchor book attracted participation from a mix of global and domestic institutional investors.

This transaction represents Quadria's third oversubscribed IPO exit in India in the past two years and the first exit from its Fund III. Earlier exits include Concord Biotech in August 2023 and Akums in August 2024. The latest sale also provided liquidity to Fund III investors just seven months after the fund's final close.

Founded in 2010, NephroPlus operates a patient centric and asset light dialysis model. As of 30 September 2025, the company runs 519 clinics across 328 cities globally, including 51 centres outside India. In India, its network spans 288 cities across 21 states and four Union Territories, with a large share of clinics located in tier II and tier III markets. The company serves over 35,000 patients annually and delivered more than 3.3 million treatments in the financial year 2025.

Quadria invested in NephroPlus in May 2024 to support its expansion across Asia and other regions. Since then, the company has added more than 110 centres, entered the GCC market, strengthened governance practices and expanded partnerships, while focusing on improving patient outcomes.

Following the IPO, Quadria will retain about a 30 percent fully diluted stake, remaining the largest shareholder. The firm plans to continue supporting NephroPlus as it pursues further growth.

Sunil Thakur, Partner and Investment Committee Member at Quadria Capital, said, "The partial sale through the IPO allows us to crystallise value for our investors while continuing to hold a significant minority stake, underlining our long term belief in NephroPlus's growth trajectory."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae